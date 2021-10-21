Anyone planning international travel should do their research





London, Ont. – The federal government has been gradually reopening the Canadian border and easing travel restrictions since August, but confusion remains about what is required when booking an international trip and if needed. After the US announced it would reopen its land border to Canadians, many are once again planning their international escape. But before they do, CAA Insurance Director of Government Relations Elliott Silverstein says people need to take action because we remain below the third level of Travel Advice on Global Affairs. Depending on where you travel – you need to understand what the requirements of your destination are because, unlike typical travel, the rules may vary depending on your destination. So it has to do with understanding the requirements of where you went, but also the requirements to return to Canada because, again, there are requirements for testing and when it should be done. Canadians returning home from international travel are required to provide a molecular PCR test that can cost up to $ 200 and must be taken within 72 hours of their return trip. Silverstein says things are very fluid and it is also important that you know what is covered by your travel insurance. Importers It is important to understand what restrictions there are exceptions, do you qualify for everything? I think in the past people were willing to take bigger risks – I think now it’s really important to take time, read the beautiful scriptures. Meanwhile, the Middlesex-London Health Unit says travel outside of Canada remains dangerous and advises people to follow federal government guidelines, Health Canada and travel advice that have been issued. Especially outside of Canada, you may not be so sure about the extent of the disease being publicly reported. Many countries do not have the same testing infrastructure as us, so especially if you are traveling to developing countries, you do not know for sure how much COVID there is and it is quite possible that the rates are actually quite high, says Dr. Chris Mackie. And if you had plans to book an international flight outside London International Airport, CEO Mike Seabrook tells CTV News London that they are not yet authorized for international flights. As a result, 14 Sunwing flights have already been canceled for December.

