The International Osteoporosis Foundation calls for action on bone health





On World Osteoporosis Day, bone experts and osteoporosis societies around the world demand the prioritization of osteoporosis and the prevention of fractures.

Today, on World Osteoporosis Day, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is calling for action and calls on older adults, and patients along with their physicians, to prioritize bone health and prevention. fractures. Osteoporosis, a disease that causes bones to become weak and brittle, is a silent disease that at times often remains undiagnosed and untreated. Now, many experts are concerned that the global pandemic has had a negative impact on bone health and the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis. Due to the limitations of Covid-19, many older people, those more susceptible to osteoporosis, have lived an increasingly internal, sedentary lifestyle. This means that they may not have been doing enough exercise, or vitamin D – which, along with calcium and other healthy nutrients, is necessary for good bone health. [1] Also of concern is that due to internal constraints or closures, many seniors may not have been able to access the necessary bone health assessments or prescribed medications. IOF President Professor Cyrus Cooper says: Now is the time to make bone health and osteoporosis prevention a healthcare priority. Bone fractures due to osteoporosis affect one in three women and one in five men aged 50 and over worldwide. Osteoporotic fractures are a major cause of pain, disability, and loss of independence in older adults. Hip and spine fractures are among the most debilitating and life threatening, especially for older adults. [2] With attention to bone health, and early diagnosis and effective treatment for those at risk, such life-changing injuries can be prevented. There are five main ways in which individuals can take direct action on bone health: Regular exercise: during the pandemic, people were more sedentary, especially if they were confined to their homes for extended periods of time. Regular weight-bearing and muscle-strengthening exercises help maintain bone and muscle mass, leading to stronger bones and helping adults stay mobile, and less likely to fall and break.

Adequate Vitamin D and a Calcium-Rich, Healthy Bone Diet: Along with calcium, protein, and other nutrients, vitamin D supports bone and muscle health. Individuals who have been indoors with little exposure to sunlight may be deficient in vitamin D and supplementation may be required.

Bone health assessments for individuals who may be at risk: during pandemic, fewer risk assessments [3] have been performed and many of those who should have been tested have not been able to access a bone density scan. E IOF Osteoporosis Risk Control helps individuals be alerted to any possible key risk factors they may have. The IOF encourages adults with key risk factors to insist on a fracture risk assessment or a DXA scan, if recommended.

Prescribed Osteoporosis Treatments: Individuals who have been prescribed treatment should ensure that they continue their treatment as prescribed. Some treatments should not be delayed and doctors should be contacted for prescription refills or to arrange injections if necessary.

Advantage of Fall Prevention: Falls lead to breakage and that is why a safe “fall protection” home environment is important. Among other falling safety measures, the risks of falling should be removed, railings should be installed in the bathroom and good lighting should be provided along the stairs. Shoes with anti-slip soles should be worn. Professor Cooper emphasizes the importance of post-fracture care: It is very important that anyone over the age of 50 who has broken a bone after a small fall seek out osteoporosis testing and management. Timely post-fracture care, when possible through a fracture liaison service at your local hospital, is key to preventing other potentially weakening fractures in the future. [4] To support World Osteoporosis Day call to action, the IOF invites all interested individuals or organizations to sign on IOF Global Patient Charter, a petition in support of patients’ rights to the timely identification and treatment of bone disorders. ### References:

World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated annually on October 20 to raise awareness of bone health and prevent osteoporosis. The campaign, this year under the banner of Take Action For Bone Health, calls for global action to fight osteoporosis and related fractures worldwide. www.worldosteoporosisday.org Official Partners of World Osteoporosis Day: Amgen, UCB, Sandoz, Sunsweet, Theramex About IOF

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is the largest non-governmental organization in the world dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and diseases related to the musculoskeletal system. IOF members, including scientific research committees as well as 268 patient, medical and research associations, work together to make fracture prevention and healthy mobility a worldwide healthcare priority. https://www.osteoporosis.foundation @iofbonehealth

Contact [email protected]

