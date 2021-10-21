The Brazilian Parliament has issued a report on President Bolsonaro’s treatment of COVIDExBulletin

Brazil’s parliament has investigated President Jair Bolsonaro’s treatment of the pandemic and is releasing a report sharply criticizing his work.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The Brazilian Senate today released a devastating report on President Jair Bolsonaro’s treatment of COVID-19. As NPR reports Philip Reeves, Bolsonaro is accused of a crime against humanity.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

RENAN CALHEIROS: (Portuguese).

PHILIP REEVES, BYLINE: Six months ago, these senators were asked to find out how much Bolsonaro and his government contributed to Brazil’s COVID disaster. Today, they gave their answer.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

CALHEIROS: (Speaking Portuguese) President Jair Messias Bolsonaro …

REEVES: Bolsonaro deliberately and often encouraged Brazilians to ignore security precautions, says Senator Renan Calheiros, the investigation rapporteur. He is reading a summary of the report.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

CALHEIROS: (Speaking Portuguese).

REEVES: Says the biggest failure of Bolsonaro and his officials was deliberately delaying the purchase of vaccines last year. He accuses him of ignoring medical advice and pursuing herd immunity, of promoting ineffective treatments like hydroxychlorine, of systematically spreading lies. Had they taken the right measures, Calheiros says, transmission rates could have been cut by 40%.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

CALHEIROS: (Speaking Portuguese).

REEVES: And by last March, more than 120,000 lives could have been saved. Brazil has recorded more than 600,000 deaths from COVID-19. This is more than anywhere except the US

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

KATIA SHIRLENE DOS SANTOS: (Speaking Portuguese).

REEVES: The inquiry commission consisted of 11 senators, most of them opponents of Bolsonaro. They heard from more than 60 witnesses. The most painful testimony came this week from Brazilians mourning loved ones.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

DOS SANTOS: (Speaking Portuguese, crying).

REEVES: Katia Shirlene Dos Santos lost both her parents within weeks of each other. At the morgue, her sister was told by an official to find their father’s body, she says. She got lost in a sea of ​​body bags.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

DOS SANTOS: (Speaking Portuguese, crying).

REEVES: We only had time for a quick prayer, saying goodbye to the man who taught us everything, she says. The northern city of Brazil, Manaus was one of the hardest hit areas. In January, oxygen ran out. Patients drowned in their beds. Mayra Pires Lima is a nurse there. She was infected with COVID twice. Trying to breathe through the damaged lungs, she returned to the front line.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

MAYRA PIRES LIMA: (Speaking Portuguese).

REEVES: We saw 10 people dying every day, she says. This includes her sister. Now her sister twins have joined the growing number of orphans from Brazil.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

PIRES LIMA: (Speaking Portuguese).

REEVES: What are we going to do for these children, for these families? she asks. The investigation report calls for Bolsonaro to be charged with multiple offenses. Bolsonaro denies guilt. He has consistently argued that shutting down Brazil’s economy would do more harm than good to COVID. Political analyst Thomas Traumann says Bolsonaro is unlikely to be prosecuted, not least because Brazil’s chief prosecutor is an ally of the president.

THOMAS TRAUMANN: The public prosecutor is extremely pro-Bolsonaro and has shown no indication that he will prosecute Bolsonaro or any of the other ministers.

REEVES: However Traumann believes the investigation has played a crucial role.

TRAUMANN: This was the most important public inquiry made by politicians in the last 15 years in Brazil. I mean, he told the whole story of how President Bolsonaro acted during the pandemic.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAMERA MAKERA)

REEVES: Some Brazilians now hope to mourn for something better than just a story.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

DOS SANTOS: (Speaking Portuguese).

REEVES: The pain is great, says Katia Shirlene Dos Santos, the woman who lost her parents. But the desire for justice is greater. Even so, she says, there is really only one way to defeat the pandemic.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

DOS SANTOS: (Speaking Portuguese, crying).

REEVES: If you have not already done so, get the vaccine, she says. Please just get the vaccine.

Philip Reeves, NPR News, Rio de Janeiro.

(SOUNDBITE E RECONDITE’S “LEVO (CLUB EDIT)”)

