Calls for Calgary councilor Sean Chu to resign; police chief weighs – Calgary

Pressure continues to mount on 4th district councilor Sean Chu to resign, with previous and future colleagues speaking Wednesday.

Chu has been under fire after oneHistory of CBC News which focuses on an internal investigation into misconduct that took place when he was a Calgary Police Officer in 1997.

CBC history claims he had inappropriate contact with a minor.

Outgoing Mayor Naheed Nenshi took to social media Wednesday night and called for Chu to resign, or for the province to intervene.

“It’s simple. He has to resign. If he does not, then the provincial government must act using the powers under the Municipal Government Act to remove him.

“They have spent years threatening school boards with layoffs. “I can not have cold feet now,” Nenshi wrote on Twitter.

“And no, it’s not just about ‘things that happened a long time ago. It’s about what he said when the first story came out last week and what voters didn’t know when they voted.”

Most of Calgary city council has also spoken out, including elected mayor Jyoti Gondek, who said Tuesday that Chu should make the decision to “leave” in order for the council to begin their term.

Sonya Sharp, Jennifer Wyness, Jasmine Mian, Raj Dhaliwal, Courtney Walcott, Gian-Carlo Carra, Kourtney Branagan, Evan Spencer, and Peter Demong have issued statements or posted on Twitter that Chu should not continue his role on the council.

About Sean Chu. These are serious allegations and Mr. Chu should do the right thing and resign. The Integrity Commissioner should consider this in more detail on behalf of the public. – Sonya Sharp (@SonyaSharpYYC) October 20, 2021

District 6 elected councilor Richard Pootmans also confirmed to Global News that he too thinks, pending an investigation, that Chu should resign.

Andre Chabot, the District 10 elected councilor who previously served on the council with Chu, said Chu would have to resign “if these facts are proven”.

“If these allegations come to light, then I think it would be better for the city and the council if Sean Chu resigns,” Chabot said.

The councilor who entered Ward 11, Branagan, said the situation is declining to accountability, and the new council is gaining Calgary confidence to govern.

“We are addressing real systemic challenges here,” she said Wednesday.

“And the solution is for those in power and those who have abused power to accept the consequences of their actions.”

Last week, District 7 elected councilor Terry Wong tweeted that he would not consider the matter.

Newly elected Ward 13 representative Dan McLean has not issued a statement on Chu.

The police chief weighs

Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld said he first learned of the charges through news reports Friday and said he felt “shocked and upset.”

According to Neufeld, he reviewed the documentation regarding the incident and found that “the allegations were taken seriously and he followed the process that was at the time”.

However, in a statement, Neufeld said the finding “in no way excuses Mr. Chu from the deep frustration held by his actions.”

















Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld Discusses Municipal Election Results, Sean Chu Controversy, and Police Vaccination





According to Neufeld’s statement, issued Wednesday evening, Chu was found guilty of discrediting conduct under the Police Act and the Calgary Police Service had no involvement in the matter since 2007.

Neufeld, who was not a police chief at the time, also said internal procedures to investigate incidents have evolved since the original incident in 1997.

“As a service, we are committed to accountability and transparency.

“We know that such moments create questions from the public, just right,” Neufeld said. “That is why I have already made significant moves to improve our processes and our reporting regarding internal investigations and will continue to push for more.”

Chu did not respond to a request for comment from Global News on Wednesday.

However, he issued a statement in response to the story on Sunday.

As many of you will have heard, there are serious allegations being made publicly against me based on a CBC News story that was published on Friday. These claims misinterpret the truth of the matter and come at a time that they aim to hurt me the most in this campaign.

Legal authority to intervene

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jason Kenney and Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver agreed that Chu should resign if the allegations were substantiated.

However, both said the province has no legal authority to intervene.

















Kenney says he takes the allegations against the Calgary adviser very seriously





Opposition leader Rachel Notley urged the province to launch an investigation Wednesday to delay Chu’s ability to take his seat on the city council.

“It’s not that the hands of the government (are) completely tied; they have authority and I would suggest they consider it, “Notley said.” In the meantime, that candidate should reconsider whether or not he wants to step down. “

Lori Williams, an associate professor of policy studies at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said there is no authority for the province to remove Chu from his post.

However, Williams said she thinks voters did not have all the information available on the ballot box.

“There has been an interference in the will of the voters.

“They were not able to cast informed ballots, they did not have the information to do so.

“And so there has been a democratic intervention that does not violate any law, but certainly violates the principle of transparency and democratic accountability.”

One of those voters, Natasha Kornak, is now one of several Calgary who are organizing a rally to demand Chu’s resignation on Sunday at the city hall stairs.

“When he was a police officer, he was someone to be trusted, and it seems he violated that trust,” Kornak said. “I just don’t feel comfortable with him in that position at all. And I don’t think anyone else should be.”

Chu narrowly won re-election in Ward 4 with only 52 votes.

A recount at the request of his opponent DJ Kelly will be held on Thursday.

-With files from Adam Toy and Radana Williams of Global News