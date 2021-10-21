Ottawa will reveal details tomorrow about its international COVID-19 vaccine passport

Ottawa plans to reveal details tomorrow about its future anti-vaccination system for international travel, senior government sources have confirmed to CBC News.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce further details about the passport tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. in Ottawa.

Sources with knowledge about the plan spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

A media advice from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship which is in charge of implementing a vaccination certification system for international travel shows that officials of that department will lead a technical press conference tomorrow morning, together with officials from the Agency of Canada Public Health, Transport Canada, Indigenous Services Canada and the Canadian Border Services Agency.

Sources noted the recently discovered Ontario vaccine certificates, which include a QR code built to the federal government-approved SMART Health Card standard and include the word Government of Canada as something that will work for international travel.

LOOK | Ottawa will reveal details about international travel: Ottawa will reveal the details of the international vaccine passport The federal government will reveal the details of a vaccination certification system for international travel Thursday morning, a senior government source confirmed to CBC News. 1:40

It is not yet clear when vaccine certificates issued by other provinces and territories will be accepted for international travel.

The federal government has been working for months to develop an internationally recognized vaccine passport, in order to have it ready for the public sometime this fall.

Current COVID-19 vaccination documents available in Canada are not standardized for international travel, notes the federal governmentwith

Few countries have developed an internationally recognized vaccine passport system. Residents of the European Union can access a COVID Digital Certificate, which is recognized for cross-border travel within the EU.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra previously noted that any passport across Canada would have to be created in close cooperation with the provinces and territories, which are responsible for issuing vaccination certificates.

He said the federal government could help by developing a “standardized” vaccination certification system that ultimately relies on data provided by provinces and territories.

“We’re just working with the provinces on the format and making sure all the requested information will be available,” Alghabra said Oct. 10 in an interview with CBC’s.Rosemary Barton Livewith