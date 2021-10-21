



HOUSTON, October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford“or the Company”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Weatherford International Ltd. (the “Issuer”), has completed its previously announced redemption of $ 200 million principal settlement amount of its high notes of 11.0% December 1, 2024 using cash. H. Keith Jennings, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are extremely proud of the progress our employees have made in improving our operations. The steady generation of operating cash flow has enabled us to repay debt as we continue to improve the structure of our capital. “ Preliminary Statement Statements This news release contains future statements regarding, inter alia, the Company’s strategy and funding plans and goals. These future statements are also generally identified by the words “aims”, “believe”, “project”, “expect”, “anticipates”, “evaluates”, “perspective”, “budget”, “aims”, “strategy”, ” “plan”, “instruction”, “can”, “should”, “can”, “will”, “will”, “will be”, “will continue”, “most likely will result” and similar expressions, though not all future statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are based on current beliefs of E Weatherford -it management and are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, the actual results may differ materially from those shown in our future statements. Readers are warned that future statements are only forecasts and may differ materially from current events or future results, including volatility in oil and natural gas prices and prices; the extent or duration of business disruptions, demand for oil and gas, and fluctuations in commodity prices related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the overall global economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic; macroeconomic outlook for the oil and gas industry; and operational challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 virus and COVID-19 variants, including logistical challenges, protection of the health and well-being of our employees, distance work arrangements, contract execution and supply chain disruptions; financial market conditions and capital availability; our ability to generate cash flow from operations to finance our operations; and the realization of additional cost savings and operational efficiency. Future statements are also affected by the risk factors described in the Company Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year completed. 31 December 2020, and those specified from time to time in other Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to correct or update any future statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by federal securities laws. About Weatherford Weatherford is a leading global energy services company. Operating in approximately 75 countries, the Company responds to the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 365 locations of operations, including production, research and development, services and training equipment. Contact:

Mohammed Topiwala

Weatherford Investor Relations

+1 713-836-7777

[email protected] For the Media:

Kelley Hughes

Weatherford Global Communications

+1 713-836-4193

[email protected] BURIMI Weatherford International plc Related links http://www.weatherford.com

