VPD moves to change handcuff policy in response to indigenous husband and niece detained at BMO





The Vancouver Police Board has reviewed its handcuff policy which will now be reviewed by an independent outside party, according to anagendaforafor a board meeting to be held on Thursday. The document states that after handcuffing the VPD of an indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter, the board reviewed “all relevant VPD training on indigenous cultural competencies, along with a review of the legal and policy authorities surrounding the use of restriction. “ In June 2021, the board says it received a second complaint regarding the handcuffs. In late May, the VPD mistakenly handcuffed and arrested a retired Black judge. The police chief and the mayor apologized. The interim policy, which will be reviewed on Thursday, states: “Handcuffing by a police officer can be a deeply stressful event. Members should, where possible, seek to preserve the dignity of the person arrested, detained or apprehended and to take such steps as are reasonable in the circumstances “. A summary of the development of the VPD of police officers should be exercised in accordance with the principles of equality, diversity, inclusion and dignity and take into account age, indigenousness, race and disability before restraining a person, even when there is legal authority to restrain. Maxwell Johnson, Heiltsuk’s husband who was arrested in front of a BMO branch in downtown Vancouver, along with his granddaughter as she was trying to open her first account, says she was unaware of the policy changes. A representative for Heiltsuk said the community was not consulted about the changes and is looking at the recommended changes. Look | Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter have been handcuffed: VPD officers handcuff Heiltsuk’s husband and 12-year-old granddaughter outside the bank Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter have been handcuffed by Vancouver police officers on a busy street outside a BMO branch in Vancouver after the couple tried to open their first bank account using approved Indian Status cards by the government. 2:42 Johnson filed a human rights complaint against BMO and the Vancouver Police Department in the fall of 2020. ‘We have a long way to go’: the mayor Police Board Chairman Kennedy Stewart says the new policy is a start. “The first step is to admit that there is a problem, but it will take a lot to make sure everyone in the city feels confident that they are being treated fairly when it comes to the police,” he said. “We have a long way to go,” Stewart added. “I am happy that the board issued a statement acknowledging their systemic racism within the board and within the VPD,” he said. At a news conference Wednesday, the VPD said it was unable to comment on the matter. The agenda that goes before the board on Thursday says the new policy could undergo a possible review based on any changes that may arise from the conduct investigation and the human rights issue. He also stated that a member of the VPD who uses force in the exercise of his duty is legally responsible for that force and that “members cannot view the handcuffing of someone who is under arrest, detention or apprehension as a routine act” and should believe in essence that handcuffing is necessary.

