Global Standards Established for Ancient DNA Research Ethics

In 2009, published extensive DNA genome data were not available to a single ancient human individual. Today, there is extensive data in the genome for more than 6,000 ancient humans. This rapidly expanding ancient DNA (aDNA) research enables scientists to uncover more information than ever before on human populations, including their genetic adaptations, migration and mixing patterns, and even data on our species of the deep past. But this widespread availability of aDNA raises ethical questions about how data is collected and used in the foreground. Now a team of more than 60 researchers from 31 countries has articulated a set of ethical guidelines regarding aDNA as a way to govern such research globally. Their instructions are published in Naturewith

The authors who include Elizabeth Sawchuk, an assistant research professor at Department of Anthropology at Stony Brook University, and a research associate of Institutes of the Turkana Basin claim that the ethics of DNA research has a special urgency due to the rapidly growing scope, social and political influences of the study of descent, and the fact that the work of DNA analyzes once-living people to be respected.

Any research that follows questions about the past by generating genetic data from archaeologically extracted human tissues, such as skeletal remains, constitutes a DNA search. Such work has revealed new information about individuals and events anywhere from hundreds to thousands of years.

Sawchuk believes that creating a globally applicable set of guidelines is a turning point in the field of aDNA research.

Since the first fully sequenced ancient human genome was published in 2010, we have acted on what some have characterized as a rather chaotic revolution of ancient DNA, says Sawchuk. After years of public protests to establish clear universal guidelines for ethical research in this area, our paper strives to do so. The work represents the greatest effort to date to create global guidelines for DNA research developed by a team of archaeologists, curators, geneticists, and various other actors. I think our guidelines will radically change the way the field works and have a long-term impact.

The authors point out that most of the literature so far on DNA research ethics has focused on North America. Their research presents global case studies that illustrate the breadth of issues related to the identification of indigenous communities and groups, and emphasize that researchers need to acknowledge that there are global differences in terms of Indigenousness.

The team jointly assessed a range of issues related to conducting research on ancient human remains, with a particular focus on different research contexts and different perspectives held by those conducting research, as well as other actors who may include indigenous peoples, descendants and / or guardians communities, museum curators and others with a connection to ancient sample individuals.

Using this approach, the international team of researchers developed what they believe to be a strong and universally applicable set of ethical guidelines summarized in five points:

Scholars should ensure that all regulations are followed in the places where they work, including all local regulations. Prepare a detailed plan before beginning any study. Minimize damage to human waste. Ensure that data is made available after publication to allow for critical review of scientific findings. Engage with other actors from the beginning of a study to ensure respect and sensitivity to stakeholder perspectives.

The key to ensuring ethical practices and sensitivity when conducting DNA research, the authors say, is identifying and consulting stakeholders and communities appropriate to specific research contexts and questions. This should happen right from the start of a study, along with creating a detailed plan of how the research will be conducted and the results shared.

Another key guide involves making DNA data available to other scientists for replication once the research is complete, so that scientific results can be independently confirmed without the need for additional destructive sampling. Researchers also need to engage with how their findings are communicated and understood, and correct misinterpretations when appropriate.

As an anthropologist studying ancient human remains, Sawchuk particularly supports guidance aimed at minimizing waste damage.

As our only direct connection to people who have experienced life in the past, human bones must be respected and carefully preserved. We need to balance the potential benefits of DNA research with the impacts on skeletal collections, and always remember that we are studying other human beings, she stressed.