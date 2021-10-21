How UP Kushinagar International Airport will prove to be a changing game

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport tomorrow, October 20, 2021. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present. with

Here you have everything you need to know about UP Third International Airport

1) The inaugural flight will land at the airport from Colombo, Sri Lanka transporting 125 Buddhist personalities and monks.

2) The inauguration of Kushinagar Airport will facilitate pilgrims from different parts of the world by providing perfect connections with various Buddhist sites in the region.

3) Tourism inflow is expected to increase by up to 20% with the inauguration of the flight.

4) Kushinagar International Airport will not only place the place of pilgrimage on the International Aviation Map, but will also give a boost to the economic development of the region.

5) It will have a multiplier effect on the hospitality industry by promoting the hotel business, travel agencies, restaurants etc.

6) It will create employment for local people by opening a large number of opportunities in food transport services, work of local guides, etc.

7) The development of the airport in Kushinagar will help in the development of Kushinagar as one of the four main places of Buddhist Pilgrimage.

8) The airport will serve a population of more than two million as the airport has an interior of about 10-15 Districts and will be a great support for the large migrant population of Uttar Pradesh East and West / North. Biharit.

9) This will also increase opportunities for the export of horticultural products such as bananas, strawberries and mushrooms.

10) Kushinagar Airport is located at 3600sqm. It is built at an estimated cost of 260 million. The new terminal is equipped to handle 300 passengers during peak hours.

Currently, two international airports – Lucknow Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and Varanasi Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport – are operational in the state, while another is heading to Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar.

