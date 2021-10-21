Leaked documents reveal fossil fuels and meat-producing sites lobbying against climate action

Coal exports

Comments made to weaken key elements of the report were also made by developed countries. Australia, one of the world’s largest exporters of coal and gas, split Saudi Arabia by rejecting the IPCC analysis that fossil fuels urgently need to be phased out of the world’s energy systems.

In a part of the report entitled What are the most important steps to decarbonize the power system? of carbon electricity. In the long run, the IPCC adds, less technologically advanced arrangements, such as hydrogen fuels and fossil fuel power stations equipped with carbon capture, need to be tested and improved.

Giving up fossil fuel power in the near future should be accompanied by efforts to improve and test options that will be relevant later, including hydrogen or biofuels in cars and trucks, and fossil power plants, bioenergy or refinery power plants. with CCUS [carbon capture utilisation and storage]with

Australia rejects this analysis, suggesting that carbon capture could be put in place in the near term to avoid the phasing out of coal and gas energy.

A senior official in the Australian Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources says: These remarks confuse the target (elimination of emissions) with the means of extracting existing coal energy. CCUS remains relevant for zero emissions.

In another comment, the government official suggests that Australia be removed from a list of the world’s leading producers and consumers of coal – despite Australia being the fifth largest coal producer in the world between 2018-21-on the grounds that it does not consume as much coal as other countries.

It would be better to remove this sentence to be more neutral to politics

Elsewhere, Australia urges IPCC to delete analysis explaining how lobbying by fossil fuel companies has weakened climate change action in Australia and the US: One factor limiting climate policy ambition has been the ability of emerging industries to shape action of government on climate change (Newell and Paterson 1998; Breetz et al. 2018; Jones and Levy 2009; Geels 2014). The campaigns of oil and coal companies against climate action in the US and Australia are perhaps the most well-known and largely successful of them (Brulle et al. 2020; Stokes 2020; Mildenberger 2020).

Despite the large number of academic references that the IPCC relies on in making the statement, the Australian government official seeks to erase this made political point of view seem factual.

Coal imports

A major recipient of Australian coal exports, Japan, also opposes the conclusion that fossil fuel power plants should be phased out.

Japan, which relies heavily on fossil fuels in its energy and transportation systems, dismisses a key conclusion in its policy-maker summary detailing how coal-fired power plants, on average, will have to shut down within 9 and 12 years respectively to keep heat below 1.5C and 16 and 17 years to keep heat below 2C.

A director at Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that this paragraph is misleading and suggests deleting it because the required pensions for fossil fuel power plants due to the carbon budget depend on emissions from other sectors as well as the capacity factor. their and CCS opportunities.

Japan also rejects the analysis that the overall potential for the CCS and CCU to contribute to mitigation in the electricity sector is now considered lower than previously thought due to the increased uptake of renewable resources in favor of fossil fuels.

The official argues that it would be better to remove this sentence to be more neutral to politics.

Undiscovered turned to Saudi Arabia, OPEC, Australia, Brazil, Argentina and Japan to comment on the story.

An IPCC spokesman told Undiscovered: Our processes are designed to protect against lobbying from all sides, there is more to this below. The key elements are the diverse and balanced teams of authors, an open review process for all and decision-making for consensus texts.

This IPCC process is fully transparent, and we routinely publish preliminary drafts, review comments, and author responses to comments once the report is complete.

He added: The draft reports are only those early versions of the report where the authors test their ideas with each other and then review them in accordance with the discussions within the IPCC and in light of the review comments formally received in the IPCC process. reviewing and continuous reading of scientific literature.

This is why we keep them confidential when preparing reports, so that authors have the time and space to test and develop their opinion on the evaluation. Early drafts are not IPCC reports and should not be considered as such. For this reason we do not enter into discussions on the content of the drafts.

Additional reporting by Christopher Deane.