Better to bite the bullet and drop the Covid-19 brakes than to delay the inevitable, Health News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Although Singapore extended its Covid-19 restrictions for a month, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had some good news to share.

Cases have stabilized and the number of infections is not doubling every few days as it was since last month; an increasing number of infected people suffer only from mild or asymptomatic symptoms; and there has been a decline in the number of elderly people becoming infected.

So why keep the whole nation in a state of semi-stalemate?

Unfortunately, there are still a significant number of vulnerable people who have not been vaccinated. Some can’t, others can’t. This group is filling hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) beds, causing people with non-urgent medical problems to delay their treatments.

While the number of vaccinated seniors getting infected has dropped, the number of unvaccinated seniors getting infected remains at around 100 every day.

Now, 100 unvaccinated people out of more than 3,000 people who become infected every day sounds like a very low number. But they make up more than half of those who become seriously ill.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said that out of 495 people with serious illnesses in recent days, 55 percent or 270 came from this small group of unvaccinated people who became infected.

So the number to worry about is not how many people get infected every day. This number has remained stable. The most important number is that of unvaccinated people who become infected every day because they are disproportionately filling the beds of hospitals and ICUs.

Mr. Ong said the data show that among this group, 25 percent will need oxygen to help them breathe, or they will get so sick that intensive care is needed, or they will die.

The MoH said 80 new patients had to be admitted to the ICU over the past two weeks, compared to 46 in the previous two weeks. This is a disturbing figure, as most will be there for a few days, and some for weeks. We know that Covid-19 affects older people, especially those with underlying medical conditions, more seriously.

Fortunately, most seniors have done the right thing. They were vaccinated and many have had booster injections, which will reduce the risk of infection. Not surprisingly, the number of vaccinated seniors getting infected has dropped from about 1,000 a day earlier this month to 279 on Tuesday.

If infected, they are less likely to become seriously ill after booster augmentation, even if they have basic medical conditions.

While the battle against Covid-19 is fierce, one wonders why existing measures should be extended for another month.

With 84 percent of the population already fully vaccinated, and with more than 600,000 people receiving their booster injections, the vast majority are well protected against Covid-19.

Keep up with all the differentiated vaccine measures, so people who are not vaccinated but still want to get out are protected regardless of themselves.

But there is no real need for the 4.6 million people who are fully vaccinated and the more than 600,000 who have received their booster injections to continue to face severe restrictions for another month. These people, who heard the Government’s call to be vaccinated, let them eat and socialize in larger groups. Let the children play together and the families do things together outside their homes.

The number of people who remain unvaccinated will not change much in the coming months. Those who want and can be vaccinated have already done so.

Yes, it makes sense to slow down the rate of infection so that hospital beds do not fill up too quickly.

Mr. Ong’s goal is to build immunity against Covid-19 in the country through boosting shootings (Didn’t we say the same thing earlier this year about enough people being fully vaccinated?) And having more people catch the virus while experience only mild flu-like symptoms, so their antibodies and immunity will rise over time, so we “will see cases fall, and then we can open up social economic activities without increasing cases very soon. “

But when will this happen? So far, only about 3 percent of the population is infected. At this rate, it will take years to reach the level of immunity that Ong is aiming for. This is especially so, as there is a question mark as to how long the antibodies will stay high after the third shot of the vaccine.

If the level decreases after six months, as has happened after the first two strokes, will the restrictions continue indefinitely as another round or two of stimuli will be needed to support it again? Those who got their booster in September may need another one by March, and so it goes.

At this rate, will there ever be a convenient time to lift the restrictions? Maybe it’s time to bite the bullet and calm the boundaries instead of delaying in the face of the inevitable.