Momentum Grows for Morreal Healthcare Practice with International Award Recognition | National News





CHICAGO, October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Morereale Communications has been honored with two Stevie Gold Awards for Community Inclusion Program of the Year and Communications / PR Campaign of the Year from the Stevie Awards for Women in Business for their work in the Illinois Public Health Navigator Program. This represents the highest attainable honor for the Stevie Awards and is the firm 20th award in its 15-year history. “Morreale is honored to be recognized with the Gold Stevie Awards“for our results-oriented work that continues to provide credible sources of information to diverse communities across our country,” he said. Kim Morreale, President / CEO of Morreale Communications. “We are grateful to be the leader of communication Illinois’ The Public Health Navigator Program, working with the Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA), the Illinois Primary Health Association (IPHCA), and dozens of community organizations throughout Illinois that are providing critical resources for those most affected by COVID-19. “ When IPHA / IPHCA identified a significant need for a strategic solution to assist support Illinois’ most vulnerable populations, Morreale was used to develop a nationwide communication strategy that would help mitigate the spread of COVID-19-related misinformation, encourage vaccine participation, and link the most affected populations. Illinois to vital resources. The Morreale team took careful consideration during research, development, extension and implementation to create solutions that were culturally competent and tailored to identified vulnerable populations, including rural communities, diverse communities, older residents, people at or near the border of poverty, undocumented immigrants, people experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ individuals, people with disabilities, detached young people, people with English disabilities. “When we built the team for the Pandemic Health Navigator Program, we knew that communications would serve as a critical component in ensuring that our message reached the populations most in need. Morreale demonstrated the experience and relationships needed to strengthen our program in COVID-19 of the state effort and exceeded all expectations, “he said Tom Hughes, IPHA. “Because of their in-depth experience and media relations, along with their data-driven, collaborative approach, our program was able to engage with the most difficult-to-reach audiences and treat them in a effective critical public health issues during the pandemic. “ The main communication programs of the Pandemic Health Navigator Program include: Over 85 community-based organizations and federally qualified health centers participated

800+ Community Health Workers employed and trained

300+ million media impressions and more than 15 million paid advertising impressions since the program launched

19,000+ residents have been provided with resources throughout the state of Illinois “We thought the extraordinary stories of achievement we saw at last year ‘s awards could not pass, but we were wrong,” he said. Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “Women-owned and run organizations have contributed significantly to the growth of innovation and entrepreneurial activity we have seen globally since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run around the world. Stevie Awards are rated as the top business awards in the world. More than 1,500 applications were submitted this year for review in more than 100 categories. The winners of the Stevie Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals all over the world, working on eight juries. The winners will be celebrated during 18th the annual virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, 13 January 2022with About Morreal Communications Morreale Communications is a leading strategic communications agency working at the crossroads of business, media, politics and people. Driven by the desire to empower our customers by raising their voice in times of change, crisis and opportunity, Morreale offers an integrated package of solutions. Key skills include strategic message development, stakeholder engagement, brand and creative strategy, digital and social communications, diversity and inclusion, policy strategy and media relations. Founded in 2006, Morreale brings unparalleled experience from a wide range of backgrounds to provide in-depth knowledge and advice to our clients. Headquartered in Chicago, Morreale is proud to be a WBE / WBENC certified agency with an all – female executive management team and 90% female and minority workforce. They have offices in Chicago AND Springfield, Illinoiswith About Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are given in eight programs: Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, German Stevie Awards, Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards American Business Awards, International Business Awards, Stevie Awards for Great Employers, Stevie Awards for Women in Business and Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 applications each year from the organization in more than 70 countries. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize extraordinary workplace performances around the world. Learn more about Stevie Prices at http://www.StevieAwards.comwith View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momentum-grows-for-morreale-healthcare-practice-with-international-award-recognition-301405188.html SOURCE Morreale Communications

