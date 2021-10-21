SF International Arts Festival 2021: A packed, eclectic schedule





Even if you can’t travel to Edinburgh or Spoleto for those renowned art festivals, San Francisco can offer a taste of international culture at its art exhibition. The annual San Francisco International Arts Festival has offered a string of dizzying performances for nearly two decades. From October 20-24, the festival is offering three days of online content and a live show weekend at Fort Mason. Despite the wide range of audiences ’tastes, everyone will surely find a number of artists that inspire them. In 2020, when the pandemic canceled most live shows around the world, SFIAF was forced to reduce its usual three-week run, but still managed to produce two days with 15 performing ensembles in three outdoor venues while following strict protocols of COVID. Now that theaters and concert halls are reopening everywhere, SFIAF is back with a bigger lineup than last season. Her dance offerings include styles that include Kathak and Bharatanatyam of East India through modern and contemporary, and up to Brazilian hip-hop and Capoeira. The music contingent is even wider – New Orleans band, Filipino guitar, Argentine tango, Latin American, jazz, Dixieland, Balkan, Indonesian guitar game, international folk music and classical chamber music and opera. The theater and performing arts categories offer a Russian play in English translation, the Balinese wayang (shadow doll), a solo play exploring race and color, and a moving sculptural prayer to protect wildlife. Because restrictions on international travel prevented the arrival of the Russia-based Pop-Up Theater, its director, Semion Aleksandrovskiy, had to find another way to present his US debut production of YYaD.FHRMCMAal.oH. These secret English letters are a translation of what Tolstoy had written with chalk on a cardboard table for Sofia Bers, his wife who was 16 years younger than him. The initial letters stand for Your youth and the need for happiness cruelly reminds me of my old age and the impossibility of happiness. As with many aspects of life these days, the problem was solved through Zoom. Using Bay Area’s Shotgun Players actors Megan Trout and Caleb Cabrera, rehearsals were made online to recreate this site-specific show which will be played at the Grand Meadow in Fort Mason. Festival artistic director Andrew Wood also commissioned composer and singer Michelle Jacques to create a group of works entitled “Delta Girls,” about important but often forgotten women composers and band leaders from Louisiana. Their contemporary stories trace the phenomenon of the Great Migration of southern blacks to the North and West, in several waves from 1910 to 1970. The influence of the music, art, and writing of these immigrants is still being felt today. Although the final “Girls” will not premiere until 2022, Jacques will present excerpts with her band CHELLE & Friends on October 24th. Wood said outdoor events will be moved inside in case of rain. As the future unfolds, with all the potential implications associated with SFIAF’s ability to bring in international artists, we Bay Area residents are fortunate to have a wealth of artistic talent living here and can provide knowledge of many cultures other world. SF INTERNATIONAL ART FESTIVAL When: October 20-24 Where: Young Performers Theater (indoor stage) and outdoor in Fort Mason, Bay and Laguna Streets, San Francisco; outdoor events will be moved inside in case of rain; some shows offered online Tickets: Individual show $ 12- $ 49; festival passes range from 2 to 8 events, $ 36- $ 135; www.sfiaf.org

