October 20 is the International Day of Pronouns. That is why.
Remember to never make assumptions about another person’s gender based on appearance or name.
SACRAMENTO CITY, California. Every year the third Wednesday of October is International Day of PronounsWith This year, the annual event run by volunteers falls on October 20th.
International Pronouns Day is about celebrating the multiple and intertwined identities of people, especially within LGBTQIA + communities and groups. According to the campaign official Web page, is also a day “to make common the respect, division and education for personal pronouns”.
Shige Sakurai “(they / they), an assistant instructor at the American University School of Education, launched the awareness campaign and created the website.”MyPronouns.org“to provide free resources to help people learn more about pronouns. They also serve on the faculty of executive education Center for Race and Equality, University of Southern Californiawith
The most used pronouns are He and He or She and She, referring to a person’s gender. But for some people who identify as gay, non-conformist, non-binary or transgender, those pronouns may not fit.
Some common non-binary pronouns include They, They, Ze, Zie, Co, En, Ey, Xie, Yo, Ve, and more. Some people, however, do not use pronouns at all. Others may also prefer to be identified only by their first name or nickname.
Transgender and non-binary young people are less likely to commit suicide when their pronouns are respected. This according to a year 2021 survey by the Trevor Project, an organization for suicide prevention and crisis intervention in West Hollywood. The study also shows LGBTQ youth who had access to gender-intensive spaces, such as school, home or the web, reported lower levels of suicide attempt than those who did not.
LGBT organizations and groups are encouraging people everywhere to use the right pronouns and inclusive language during International Pronunciation Day and throughout the year.
Remember, you should never make assumptions about another person’s gender based on appearance or name. Instead, LGBT advocates say it is better to politely search for and use pronouns to help create a safe space.
For more information on International Pronouns Day or to learn more about non-binary pronouns, visit the campaign Web pagewith
