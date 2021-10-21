China Evergrande secures bond extension as mayor’s project bills

HONG KONG / SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has secured an extension of a failed bond, financial provider REDD announced on Thursday, rarely offering developers a day after a deal to sell a $ 2.6 billion stake in the unit of property services failed Me

The company logo is seen at the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS / Aly Song

Evergrande has earned an extension of more than three months in the maturity of a $ 260 million bond issued by the Jumbo Fortune Enterprises joint venture and guaranteed by Evergrande, beyond October 3 after agreeing to provide additional collateral, REDD reported. citing bondholders.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan has agreed to include personal property in a Chinese bond-related residential project to secure its completion, paving the way for bondholders to take on the obligations of tire.

The bondholders agreed with the proposal to avoid a messy collapse of the developer or a protracted legal battle, the source added.

Evergrande did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The news of the extension came after Evergrande said on Wednesday it had canceled a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd to Hopson Development Holdings Ltd after the smaller rival failed to meet the preconditions to make a general offer.

Both sides blamed the deal for the failure, with Hopson saying it does not accept that there is any substance to the Evergrandes sale deal and is exploring options to protect its legitimate interests.

The deal is the second developer to collapse amid its fundraising efforts in recent weeks. Two sources told Reuters last week that the $ 1.7 billion sale of its Hong Kong headquarters had failed amid buyer concerns over Evergrande’s financial situation.

The hurdle also comes shortly before the expiration of a 30-day grace period for Evergrande to pay $ 83.5 million in coupon payments for an offshore bond, at which time China’s most indebted developer would be considered default.

Evergrande, in an exchange deposit on Wednesday, said the grace periods for the payment of interest on its bonds denominated in US dollars that had become payable in September and October had not expired. It has not been processed.

The canceled transaction has made it even more impossible for her (Evergrande) to pull a rabbit out of a hat at the last minute, said a lawyer representing several creditors, requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Given where things are with lost payments and the grace period coming to an end soon, people are preparing for a tough default. Take a good look at how the company handles this in its negotiations with creditors.

Trading in shares listed in Hong Kong of China Evergrande, property services unit and Hopson all resumed on Thursday after a more than two-week suspension. Evergrande lost 12% and the property services unit fell 6.5%, while its electric vehicle arm crashed to 10.6%. Hopson shares rose 5%.

The Chinas CSI 300 Continental Real Estate Index gained nearly 4%.

Evergrande was once China’s best-selling developer, but is now facing more than $ 300 billion in debt, prompting government officials to come out in recent days to say the firms’ problems will not spiral out of control and cause a wider financial crisis.

Ratings agency Fitch said China is trying to maintain tighter risk controls over the property sector without exacerbating a growth slowdown, illustrating the difficult compromises its policymakers are facing.

If policy easing is too prudent, stress could spread to other parts of the economy and financial system, while a significant easing of credit conditions could increase the impact of the system and deter efforts to control financial risks, he added. .

Since the government began capturing corporate debt in 2017, many real estate developers have turned to off-balance sheet vehicles to borrow money and control regulatory control, analysts and lawyers said.

Statements by other property developers on Thursday exacerbated investor concerns about the climb.

Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said it would reserve a loss of $ 29 million in its current fiscal year from the sale of bonds issued by property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.

And Modern Land (China) Co. Ltd. said it had stopped seeking the consent of investors to extend the maturity date of a dollar bond due to be held on October 25.

She said she plans to hire a financial advisor to find a solution to her liquidity issues.

Shares of the Hong Kong-listed company were suspended from trading on Thursday as its bonds fell. Its 11.95% bond in March 2024 traded at almost 20% below 21 cents, according to data provider Duration Finance. Kaisa saw its 11.65% bond in June 2026 fall more than 8.5% to 28.8 cents.

The decision for modern lands weighed on investor sentiment, said Clarence Tam, manager of the fixed-income portfolio at Avenue Asset Management in Hong Kong.

The market is concerned that all single-B companies will choose not to pay, he said.

Investor concerns were not limited to offshore markets. A September 2023 bond by developer Aoyuan Group Co. was the biggest loser of the day among corporate bonds on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, according to exchange data, falling 10% to trade at 88.65 yuan.