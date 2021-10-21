Only 14% of promised doses of Covid vaccine reach poorer countries Vaccines and immunization

Only one in seven doses of the promised Covid vaccine in the world’s poorest countries have been delivered, a report reveals.

Of the 1.8 billion doses promised by rich nations, only 261 million (14%) have arrived in low-income countries, according to analysis by Peoples Vaccinealliance, a coalition of groups that includes Oxfam, ActionAid and Amnesty International.

Almost a year after vaccines became available, only 1.3% of people living in the poorest parts of the world are fully vaccinated.

The UK pledged to send 100 million doses to poorer nations, but has so far provided 9.6 million, less than 10%, the report said. Canada has distributed 3.2 million (8%) of the 40 million doses it had promised. The US has given the largest doses nearly 177 million. However, this is still less than one-fifth (16%) of the 1.1 billion hits promised.

Of the 994 million promised doses of Covax, a global vaccine delivery system from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Oxford / AstraZeneca and Pfizer / BioNTech, only 120 million (12%) have been delivered so far, according to the report.

Robbie Silverman, from Oxfam, said the figures exposed the failure of rich country donations and the failure of Covax. He added: “The only way to end the pandemic is to share technology and knowledge with other qualified manufacturers so that everyone, anywhere, has access to these life-saving vaccines.”

The World Health Organization has publicly warned that it should be a global priority to deliver doses to developing countries before the end of this year. However, the report says rich nations are only working for a timeline to deliver more doses at some point in 2022. This delay, the report warns, will lead to unnecessary deaths.

Maaza Seyoum, of the African Alliance and the African Alliance for Vaccines, said: “All over the world health workers are dying and children are losing parents and grandparents. With 99% of people in low-income countries still unvaccinated, we have had quite a few of these very late gestures.

This week activists protested in Whitehall against the UK blocking the waiver of the Covid vaccine patent.

India and South Africa have proposed that the World Trade Organization (WTO) suspend its patent application for coronavirus vaccines and treatments so that vaccination can reach poorer countries.

The call has been backed by more than 100 countries, human rights groups including Médecins Sans Frontières, Human Rights Watch and Oxfam, and prominent figures such as Gordon Brown, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. They say no one is safe from the coronavirus until everyone is safe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also backed a separate but linked campaign calling on G7 countries and the European Union to share at least 1 billion doses of the Covid vaccine with those most in need and to support calls for a waiver. intellectual property rights of vaccines.

But the United Kingdom, the EU and Switzerland have opposed the move.

Tim Bierley, of Global Justice Now, said the UK and others had thwarted efforts to boost vaccine supplies around the world, forcing the global south to rely on donations that are always too little and too late.

A British government spokesman said: “The United Kingdom is proud to be playing a leading role in the global effort to create and distribute Covid-19 vaccines.

The UK wants to move forward with pragmatic actions, including voluntary licensing and technology transfer agreements for vaccines, support for Covax and solutions to production bottlenecks and supply chain issues.