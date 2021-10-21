The world is aiming for zero-zero emissions by 2050. Here’s what that means

Our planet is changing. So is our journalism. This story is part of a CBC News initiative titled “Our Changing Planet“to show and explain the effects of climate change and what is being done about it.

Canada is committed to achieving zero-zero emissions by 2050 to fight climate change. At the next COP26 climate summit, hit zero zero globally by 2050 is a key objective with

But what does this mean? What does it involve? Why is it so important? Here you have a closer look.

What does zero-zero emissions mean?

It means we are is not added anymore greenhouse gases that capture heat in the atmosphere. Some greenhouse gases can still be emitted, but they will be balanced or “canceled out” by removing an equivalent amount of greenhouse gases. (This is very similar to carbon neutrality, but involves more than just CO2.)

Some experts, including the United Nations, take the definition of net zero one step further. In a video , The UN describes it as CUTTING emissions as close to zero as possible. “Any remaining emissions must be absorbed, including from healthy oceans and forests.” (More on that later).

LOOK | A UN video describing its definition of ‘net zero’:

What role does net zero play in international climate negotiations?

Countries that sign Paris Agreement 2015 on climate change are meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, for the COCO26 summit from 31 October to 12 November. The first stated purpose of the meeting is “safe global zero by the middle of the century and keep 1.5 degrees within reach”.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, 196 countries committed to limiting global warming to well below 2 C and preferably below 1.5 C compared to pre-industrial times. This means reducing greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

Do you have questions about COP26 or climate science, politics or politics? Email us: [email protected] Your contribution helps inform our coverage.

Paris Agreement in itself does not include the term “net zero”, but says that to achieve those temperature targets, the parties must reduce emissions “in order to strike a balance between anthropogenic emissions from sources and greenhouse gas emissions in the second half of this century “.

Some signatories, including Canada, have already submitted or announced new plans with a zero-zero target.

Why is it so important to reach zero zero?

It’s the only way to stop climate change. As greenhouse gases continue to rise in the atmosphere, the average global temperature will continue to rise.

Jason Dion, mitigation director for the Canadian Institute for Climate Elections, a government-funded think tank, puts it this way: “When we get to net zero we are not making climate change worse.”

The internationally agreed global warming threshold of 1.5 degrees C is close to danger. We need to accelerate the decarbonisation of the entire transport sector in order to reach zero net emissions by 2050. We must act together, wisely and quickly. https://t.co/bocEdPYepW –@antonioguterres

Why is 2050 the ‘deadline’ to reach net zero?

Because this is required to keep warming below 1.5 degrees C. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) modeled different scenarios for achieving the Paris targets, and all the simplest routes up to 1.5 C required the world to reduce emissions to 45 percent below 2010 levels by 2030 and reach net zeros around 2050.

That means if we do not reach net zero by 2050, “we will lose that window [of opportunity] to stay below two or 1.5 degrees by the end of the century, “said Jennifer Allan, a lecturer at Cardiff University in the United Kingdom, who is Canadian.

Modeling by IPCC shows impacts ranging from drought to sea level rise to species extinction much, much worse if the temperature rises more than 2 C with

Why would you aim for zero zero instead of eliminating greenhouse gas emissions altogether?

Some emissions from sectors that provide things that industrial societies need are very difficult to eliminate, such as the production of cement, steel, fertilizers and food through agriculture. “These are areas where it ‘s really hard to get to zero with current and even predictable technologies,” Dion said.

The idea is that once we have reduced emissions as much as possible (e.g. by electrifying power generation and transportation), those “remaining” emissions can be diverted from the atmosphere to “carbon sinks”. They can be natural, such as forests, wetlands or oceans, or carbon can be displaced using technologies such as carbon capture and storage.

Does net zero mean that we can continue to emit the same amount of greenhouse gases as long as we remove an equal amount?

In theory, yes.

“There is, yet, no agreement on what will really count as zero net,” said Allan, who is also a writer and editor for the International Institute for Sustainable Development’s Land Negotiation Bulletin, an online publication focused on the UN environment and development negotiations. “Some people worry that it could be used to justify increasing emissions or keeping the business as usual and then planting a bunch of trees.”

But in practice, Allan, the UN and many others say it is crucial to reduce emissions as soon as possible.This because carbon removal options are quite limited for the moment

Natural options such as planting trees are not permanent solutions.

“I’m from BC We get forest fires,” Allan said, adding that when that happens, “all that carbon dioxide that has been absorbed is re-released into the atmosphere.” Any “canceled” emissions by planting that forest, she said, are now new emissions instead of net zero.

LOOK | Antigonish, NS, aims to become Canada’s first net-zero community:

Antigonish, NS, aims to become the first net zero emission community in Canada Antigonish, NS, wants to become Canada’s first community with zero net emissions. It already gets 84 percent of its energy from renewable sources, including wind and solar, which it plans to expand. 1:58

Dion said fires, droughts and insect infections that can release carbon from trees have actually been exacerbated by climate change, but that is no reason to be pessimistic about natural carbon removal. “It simply means that it’s something we have to be careful about [about] calculating that it is playing an important role. “

Meanwhile, carbon capture and storage technologies still cannot remove carbon on a large scale. According to the International Energy Agency, the capacity of carbon capture facilities worldwide was 40 megatons per year in 2020 By This means, at most, they can remove only 0.13 percent of the estimated 30,600 megatons the world broadcast that year, according to the IEA with

How committed is Canada to reach net zero by 2050?

Canada committed to the goal of zero-zero emissions by 2050 in presented its latest climate targets to the UN under the Paris Agreement in July The Federal Government’s Net-Zero Emission Accountability Act, which became law in June, requires the government to set interim emission targets and plans every five years starting in 2030. The plans should also explain that how they would help Canada reach net zero by 2050.

LOOK | Liberals reveal net-zero discharge plan:

Liberals unveil net-zero discharge plan The federal government has announced its plan to reduce Canada’s net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 in a bid to meet climate change targets, but there are concerns that the plan lacks accountability. 2:02

Under the act, the government has also set up a 14-expert Net-Zero Advisory Body to “advise the government and consult with Canadians on the most efficient and effective ways to achieve this goal”.

What needs to happen for Canada and the world to achieve their net-zero goals?

A report from the Canadian Climate Elections Institute co-authored by Dion was found there numerous paths that Canada can take to achieve zero-zero emissions , using different combinations of strategies, such as non-emitting power, bioenergy, energy efficiency and land use changes.

However, he said the current problem is that Canada ‘s climate plans so far look just ahead until 2030. “There is a gap between 2030 and 2050.”

Net-Zero Advisory Body of Canada has found that the plans most likely reach net zero “are the ones that start now, use a carbon budget as a base tool and increase the ambition to keep the 2050 target within reach.”

Allan said this is the key to the whole world. “If we have any hope of reaching zero net by 2050, we need to start tomorrow and we need short-term plans and short-term action.”