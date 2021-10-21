Saskatchewan COVID-19 test numbers fall with overcrowded ICUs

Admissions and deaths at the Saskatchewan ICU continue to rise as the number of people tested for COVID-19 is falling.

Meanwhile, nearly half of people who are hospitalized for treatment for the virus are only tested for the first time when they arrive for care or a little later, not before.

This according to a presentation by the Provincial Center for Emergency Operations (PEOC) on Wednesday.

The Saskatchewans test positivity results were 12.8 as of October 17th. This is four times the national average and the highest in the country. And according to the Saskatchewan Government dashboard COVID-19, tests dropped 46.5 percent between September 19 and October 19.

In late September, Prime Minister Scott Moe announced that Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) staff would no longer test asymptomatic people who were not in close contact with someone with COVID-19 who were not caught in an explosion at times the latter, who had not had a recent positive antigen test result either require a transfer or those who do not seek admission to a long-term care home, primary care, social services or ICU.

An epidemiologist at the University of Saskatchewan said the changes are likely to increase the test positive rate, as the province is testing fewer asymptomatic people who would test positive, while prejudicing people who tested positive.

Nazeem Muhajarine also said the new testing practices are likely to be missing people to be tested.

We are likely to lack positive but asymptomatic people, he told Global News, adding that some people may not feel tested.

He said the test positivity rate is likely to be much higher than it should be, while the number of daily cases is lower than it should be.

He said the test change is probably pushing more people to get vaccinated, as they are less able to do a free test, and acknowledged the province needs to conserve its testing and tracking resources.

But he said some of the measures could obscure how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health disagreed.

The testing system does not add the highest positivity rate; a higher number of test positivity is associated with higher transmission, Jennifer Graham said in a statement.

That is why we continue to strongly recommend that all those who are eligible be vaccinated. Vaccination has been shown to be the best protection against the transmission and disease of COVID-19.

On October 15, the government announced that the JSC was distributing self-test kits that would be available this week.

The release said the tests would be available in participating fire halls, chambers of commerce and JSC testing centers.

The city of Saskatoon sent out a press release Monday saying fire halls in the city would not distribute tests because stations are closed to the public to limit exposure to COVID-19.

Self-tests and rapid tests are not counted in official statistics. The JSC directs anyone who tests positive with such a test to request a test from a health authority testing site.

Muhajarine said residents will have to look at different methods to learn how COVID is spreading in Saskatchewan.

We need to rely on what is to come, in the days to come, in the coming weeks, on things like sewage surveillance.

