India passes the 1 billion vaccination mark against COVID-19ExBulletin

NEW DELHI India has administered 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Thursday, marking a milestone for the South Asian country, where the delta variant boosted its first overwhelming rise earlier this year.

About 75% of the total acceptable adult population of India have received at least one dose while about 30% are fully immunized. The country of nearly 1.4 billion people is the second to exceed one billion cumulative doses after China, the most populous country, did so in June.

Cases of coronavirus have dropped significantly in India since the devastating months at the beginning of the year, when the highly transmissible delta variant, first discovered in the country a year ago, was infecting hundreds of thousands a day, sending patients with COVID- 19 in overcrowded hospitals and filled burn bases.

Officials have stepped up the vaccination campaign in recent months, which experts say has helped control the outbreak since then. The country began its movement in January.

However, a worrying gap remains between those who have received a vaccine and those who are fully immunized. Increasing the second dose is “an important priority,” said VK Paul, head of the country’s COVID-19 working group, at a conference last week.

“We would like that number to increase. Full coverage is absolutely critical,” Paul said.

India had previously said it intended to vaccinate all qualified adults by the end of the year, but experts say the current rate of vaccination will need to increase to achieve this goal.

Officials plan to mark the milestone Thursday at vaccination centers and hospitals where first-line and healthcare workers will be celebrated. The health minister will also launch a song and film to commemorate the achievement and an Indian flag will be hoisted at the historic Red Fort in the capital New Delhi, local media reported.

India, a major supplier of vaccines globally, halted exports in April as domestic cases rose and only resumed exports earlier this month. The government is now optimistic that the vaccine supply of the country, which has seen an increase, will be sufficient to cover its international and domestic commitments. The two major suppliers have increased production, with the Serum Institute now producing about 220 million strokes a month and about 30 million from Bharat Biotech, Paul said.

Experts say the vaccine situation on the ground will need constant review. “It can not be written in stone order if infections increase drastically, they can still stop exports until there are sufficient doses,” said K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India.

On Wednesday, India confirmed over 14,000 new cases of infection. His active cases account for less than 1% of the total case load, now more than 34 million, including over 450,000 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Serological surveys conducted in June and July showed that over 60% of the population had antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19, reducing the likelihood of another massive increase in the coming months, according to some experts.

Even states where infections were swell a few weeks ago, such as Kerala along Malabar’s tropical coast, have seen a steady decline.

“There is a sense of consolation that India has suffered the worst from the delta variant, but this must be accompanied by a sense of care,” Reddy said. “Even if cases increase, we are unlikely to see the rate of increase earlier if this happens, it would be quite unexpected,” he added.

In recent months, life in India has returned to normal. Markets are buzzing with activity, tourists can enter the country after a 19-month break, and the country is preparing to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

But there are fears that this could be a calm before the storm. Although India may have already taken on the heaviest burden of the delta variant, things could escalate quickly if a new variant emerges either from within or outside the country.

“If the virus changes or changes, it changes the dynamics. It can change everything,” Paul said.