China successfully tested the world’s largest solid-fuel rocket engine





China's self-developed solid rocket engine, which displays the world's greatest power, has had a successful test, marking a substantial improvement in the country's solid-propellant rocket payload.

Scientists say it is the first time that the dust load of a rocket engine was more than 100 tons They will further aim to develop a 1,000 ton propulsion engine The booster engine, with a diameter of 3.5 meters and a maximum thrust of 500 tons, powered by 150 tons of solid fuel, is the most powerful solid rocket engine. Numerous breakthrough technologies, for example, a high-performance fiber projectile, a high-load combustion chamber with integral spill, and a large nozzle make it a world-leading rocket engine. “Today’s test is very successful. We tested all the parameters, including the 500-ton push that worked for 115 seconds,” said Ren Quanbin, president of the Fourth Research Institute of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. (CASC), its developer. with Unlike a liquid fuel engine, a solid rocket engine is powered by high-energy gunpowder, with the advantages of simple structure, flexible mobility, and great instant propulsion. Loading “For rigid rocket engines, the load of gunpowder was several hundred kilograms, several tons or tens of tons,” said Yu Ying, head of plant 7416 under the Fourth Research Institute. “This is the first time it has exceeded 100 tonnes.” Successful test delivery offers more opportunities for the development of carrier missiles and is of great importance in promoting the development of large and heavy missiles of the country. Based on the newly tested booster engine, its developer has started studying the five-phase booster engine, whose diameter can reach 3.5 meters and the shock 1,000 tons. “The success of the test meant that we have made substantial progress in improving the capability of our solid-fuel rockets,” said Wang Jianru, chief engine engineer, as quoted by China Daily state media. “He also laid the groundwork for our research and development of a 1,000 tonne propulsion engine.” The upcoming booster engine is expected to be used in large and heavy rockets to meet various requirements for launch vehicles during space missions such as manned moon landings and deep space exploration. “We are at the internationally advanced level in the field of large solid rocket engines. Next, we will develop a 1,000-ton solid rocket engine to provide stronger propulsion for China’s carrier missiles in the future,” he said. Dr Ren. Earlier this week, China denied a report by the Financial Times that it had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic rocket in July, instead of claiming a spacecraft had been tested. “It was not a rocket, it was a spacecraft,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news conference in Beijing when asked about the report. It had been a “routine test” aimed at testing the technology to reuse the vehicle, he added. Last week, China launched a spacecraft transporting three astronauts to the base module of a future space station, where they will stay for six months, the longest orbital duration for Chinese astronauts. Space to play or rest, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. China begins mission to build space station Reuters / ABC

