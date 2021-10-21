The Canadian wins the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada was nominated early Thursday for the first prize of 40,000 euros ($ 45,000) at the 18th Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition, a prestigious event that launches pianists’ careers world.

The announcement from the jury came just hours after Liu played as the final participant among the 12 finalists, performing Chopin’s concert in E minor, opus 11 with the orchestra at the packed National Philharmonic in Warsaw. His inspired performance was greeted with great applause.

Oh my God. I do not know what to say, honestly, said Liu as he was the winner of the name.

We have dreamed with all these people here for this prestigious stage, said the 24-year-old born in Paris in English.

Being able to play Chopin in Warsaw is one of the best things you can imagine, of course, so I’m really honored for this award, of course, and for this jury trust and for all the warmth I have received in recent days , said Liu. with

The second prize and 30,000 euros ($ 35,000) went together for Alexander Gadjiev, representing Italy and Slovenia, and Kyohei Sorita from Japan. Gadjiev also won the 10,000-euro ($ 11,800) Krystian Zimerman Award for Best Sonata Performance.

The third prize of 20,000 euros ($ 23,000) was awarded to Martin Garcia Garcia from Spain, who also won the 5,000 euro ($ 5,800) prize for best concert performance.

The fourth prize and 15,000 euros ($ 17,000) were shared by Japan’s Aimi Kobayashi and Poland’s Jakub Kuszlik, who also won the best mazurka performance award and 5,000 euros. Italy’s Leonora Armellini was awarded the fifth prize of 10,000 euros ($ 11,600), while the sixth prize and 7,000 euros ($ 8,000) went to JJ of Canada Jun Li Bui.

The first prize was funded by the office of the President of Poland, and other prizes were funded by the government, state cultural institutions, and private individuals.

The top ranking in the popular competition opened the world’s leading concert halls to pianists and paved the way for registrations with the most popular recording companies.

Jury chief Katarzyna Popowa-Zydron said after the announcement that the level of pianists was too high and made decisions about awarding very difficult prizes to 17 juries. She called the wonderful participants wonderful.

During the competition, she had said that in addition to excellent pianists, participants should show empathy and bring freshness to the music.

I try to seek a rapport between the performer and Chopin, Popowa-Zydron said in an interview. Music is a message from a person, and (musicians) need to know what person Chopin was.

Bent on their art, the jury allowed two more finalists this year than usual. The competition, held every five years, was postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic.

Previous winners include Maurizio Pollini of Italy, Argentinas Martha Argerich, Garrick Ohlsson of the United States, Polands Krystian Zimerman and Artur Blechacz, and Seong-Jin Cho of South Korea.

Chopin, Poland’s most famous and beloved composer and pianist of classical music, was born in 1810 in Zelazowa Wola near Warsaw to a Polish mother and a French father. He left Poland at the age of 19 to expand his music education in Vienna and then in Paris, where he settled, composed, gave concerts and learned the piano. He died October 17, 1849, in Paris and was buried in the Pere Lachaise Cemetery. His heart is in the church of the Holy Cross in Warsaw.