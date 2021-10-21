Qantas prepares planes for Sydney international reopening | tidings





By Jill Gralow and Jamie Freed SYDNEY (Reuters) – Qantas Airways Ltd engineers are preparing for the airline fleet to boost international flights starting Nov. 1, when Sydney opens to fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents without quarantine. With the exception of its super-jumbo Airbus SE A380, which remain stored in the Mojave Desert in California, most of Qanta’s international fleet has already made some limited cargo and repatriation flights. “What we do is have them on a part-time schedule, so they do it one day a week and not seven days a week,” said John Walker, the airline’s chief maintenance officer. Australia enforced strict border rules in March 2020 that barred citizens from leaving without special permission and required a two-week hotel quarantine for all arrivals, prompting Qantas to ban regular international passenger flights. Qanta engineering staff at Sydney Airport on Thursday were checking the brakes and tires and taking on some minor maintenance work on its fleet of lighter-flying A330 aircraft. “For this plane, if it were in a deep sleep, it would take over 1,000 hours of people with full crews of 12 or 15 to wake up the plane,” Walker said. “We started making these awakenings many, many months ago.” In California, Qantas has a team of engineers in Los Angeles that regularly travels two hours in the Mojave Desert to perform inspections on the A380 fleet, he said. The desert environment there is drier than Alice Springs in central Australia, where other carriers, including Singapore Airlines Ltd and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd of Hong Kong have stored aircraft, he added. Qantas expects five of its 12 A380s to return to service by July 2022 for flights to London and Los Angeles, while two are retired. London and Los Angeles are also the first destinations for flights from Sydney on November 1st. Six weeks later flights will start to Vancouver, Singapore Fiji and Japan. It marks a major achievement for an airline that has made few international flights since March 2020 and lost $ 20 billion ($ 15.08 billion) in revenue due to the pandemic. “We are now seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” Qanta Chief Executive Alan Joyce told an industry conference Thursday. “We see that there is a huge interest in people planning their trips for next year.” (Australian $ 1 = 1.3264 dollars) (Report by Jill Gralow and Jamie Freed. Edited by Gerry Doyle)

