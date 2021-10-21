Greta Thunberg accuses world leaders of being in denial over climate crisis | Climate crisis





Greta Thunberg has accused countries including the UK of being in denial over the extent of the climate and ecological crisis and of using creative carbon accounting to boost their green credentials. In an opinion article for the Guardian, the Swedish activist says world leaders have been responsible for several years of inaction in reducing emissions which she has called their decades blah, blah, blah. Thunberg also accused the UK, US and China of rolling out emissions statistics to make it appear their levels are lower. She wrote: Between 1990 and 2016, the UK reduced its territorial emissions by 41%. However, once you include the full scale of UK emissions, such as consumption of imported goods, international aviation and shipping, etc., the reduction is more than 15%. And that precludes biomass burning, as at the Draxs Selby plant, a so-called subsidized renewable power plant, which, according to analysis, is the largest CO2 emitter in the UK and the third largest in all of Europe. Yet the government still considers the UK to be a global climate leader. The UK, of course, is by far the only country that relies on such a creative carbon account. This is the norm. China is currently the world’s largest emitter of CO2 2 , is planning to build 43 new coal-fired power plants on top of the 1,000 power plants already in operation, while also claiming to be an ecological tracker committed to leaving a clean and beautiful world for future generations. The 18-year-old also believes there are no climate leaders at least not among high-income nations due to a lack of public awareness and media pressure. Her comments come ahead of the UN Cop26 climate talks that the UK is hosting in Glasgow starting on 31 October. Thunbergs’s stance echoes the remarks of the Queen who criticized the inaction of world leaders in tackling the climate crisis last week after admitting she was irritated by individuals who speak but do not. Other kings, such as Prince William and Prince Charles, have also recently weighed in on climate change. The British government announced its zero-zero strategy on Tuesday ahead of the Cop26 climate summit, promising more investment in electric cars, road charging points and tree planting. He detailed plans to meet legal targets to reduce emissions to zero by 2050, but was met with criticism for not securing enough policies or investments to spur the necessary transformation. The strategy said it would support 440,000 jobs in new sectors or for people moving from high-carbon to cleaner industries, along with unblocking $ 90 billion in private investment by 2030 on the road to the mid-century target. . Officials insisted the policies would provide the carbon cuts needed to meet UK legal targets in 2020 and 2030 and meet commitments to reduce greenhouse gases by 68% by 2030 under the Paris climate agreement. However, shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said the plan fails to materialize, and while there are modest short-term investments, there is nothing like the commitment we believe is required.

