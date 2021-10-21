Scholars set an exact date when the Vikings arrived in CanadaExBulletin



change the title De Agostini / De Agostini via Getty Images

It has long been known that the Vikings were the first Europeans to make the long journey to America, arriving in what is now Canada sometime around the end of the first millennium.

But a new article in the magazine Nature is the first to accurately determine an exact date: 1021, exactly 1,000 years ago defeating the arrival of Christopher Columbus by nearly 500 years.

The research comes from the only Norwegian archeological site confirmed in America outside of Greenland, a settlement at the northernmost tip of Newfoundland called L’Anse aux Meadows.

A team of scientists, led by Margot Kuitems and Michael Dee from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands examined four pieces of wood was healed at L’Anse aux Meadows. The specimens were no more than cast sticks and tree trunks, but each had an important marker of at least one clean edge, indicating that it had been cut by a metal tool.

Scholars know those items and the cuttings belonged to Norway, as the indigenous inhabitants of that area at that time did not have metal tools.

The findings, the earliest such evidence of Viking travel to North America, provide an important context in the history of North America and European travel to the mainland.

A Danish archaeologist called their findings “unbelievable“

The report provides a specific date, taken independently, one that does not rely on older texts for verification.

“It allows us to look more closely at the historical evidence with this fixed point in time,” Dee told NPR.

Tree rings hold information for centuries

Kuitems and Dee initially did not try to finally find the official date when the Icelandic travelers came to North America.

Their research all started almost four years ago when they both wanted to test their new radiocarbon dating method, which examines tree rings for rare solar storms.

“The method came out first and the archeological example came second,” Dee said.

In 993, the unusual activities of cosmic rays resulted in a worldwide decline in atmospheric radiocarbon that can be observed in individual tree rings. In other words, if a tree was alive in 993, the use of carbon dating techniques in its tree rings even long after the tree died could reveal exactly in what year it was cut to find the ring with the anomaly of carbon, then simply counting from the outside.

Both said they had an idea that the Viking trip to North America was likely to take place around 993. They concluded that the items collected from the Newfoundland settlement would be a good starting point.

With the timber hoax collected from the Dartmouth, Nova Scotia storage facility that housed the Norwegian artifacts, they traveled back to their laboratory in the Netherlands to accurately analyze each of the wooden artifacts.

The wood scraps the researchers studied were not used by the Vikings to build houses or create tools, but it was perfect for their analysis of the rings, Kuitems said. Because they were not altered from the outside, the rings were in perfect condition for analysis.

Together, they were able to identify 83 individual tree rings in items. From there, they used their carbon-gathering technique to determine the year they were cut.

When researchers dated the tree, they found that 1021 was “the only certain calendar date” for the presence of Europeans across the Atlantic especially given the “visible and unexpected” discovery that all three trees appear to have been cut down in the same year. with

The work was completed only earlier this year, they said, but their enthusiasm never waned.

Quitems said, “It was an exciting project from start to finish.”

The two researchers said the worldwide attention their report has received has been exciting and a bit overwhelming. But they remain hopeful that this attention could motivate other researchers to use their carbon-meeting method for other purposes.

“We are hoping that our carbon radio meeting community will take this and apply it to other contexts,” including historical, archaeological and other sciences, Dee said. “We hope this will be widely used for all kinds of questions where one has to get a specific date for a specific context.”