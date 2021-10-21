Ontario to propose a bill that would remove barriers faced by foreign-trained professionals, traders

The Ontario government hopes to alleviate job shortages in the province by introducing a bill that would make it easier for foreign-trained professionals and traders to find work in their chosen fields.

Labor Minister Monte McNaughton said the government intends to propose legislation that will help remove the main barriers immigrants face when they seek work in Ontario.

One such hurdle is the Canadian work experience requirement that immigrants must demonstrate when trying to obtain a license in areas such as law, accounting, architecture, engineering, electricity and plumbing.

McNaughton said the proposed changes will apply to some qualified and regulated professions outside the healthcare sector.

“I want to create a clear path for young Canadians to fully implement their skills here in Ontario. I propose changes that, if passed, would really remove the barriers for immigrants they often face when they come here. said McNaughton this week

“This is really the first legislation of its kind in the country. It is a really bold move just to break down these barriers and speed up the process so that immigrants can use their talent here in Ontario and eventually earn higher wages for themselves and their families “

Approximately 293,000 jobs will not be filled in Ontario and the workforce is aging, he said. According to the government, only a quarter of immigrants trained from abroad in regulated occupations worked in jobs that matched their qualification levels in Ontario in 2016.

“We need everyone to live to their full potential, and that really is going to be a handful for young Canadians,” he said.

McNaughton called the request for Canadian work experience an “injustice” to immigrants.

“The reason why we have to do this is for the better treatment of our migrants. I mean, we want them to earn higher wages, to have more protection for workers. This will strengthen their families and will provide a better standard of living for them. “

He said the proposed changes would not lower safety standards in any particular area.

“There is a lot of control and balance in the system. I trust the regulators. They ensure that young Canadians and others are tested. They have the right competence and skills to do the job and they will continue to do so even with the experience of Canadian labor being eliminated. “

McNaughton said health and safety are his top priority, and if regulators want exceptions to the proposed legislation, they can apply for them.

Construction workers erect security fences on a condo project in downtown Toronto. (Frank Gunn / Canadian Press)

In a press release, the government said: “Currently, internationally trained immigrants face numerous barriers to being licensed in their field, including unfair requirements for Canadian work experience, unnecessary, repetitive testing and costly language and unreasonable processing time. “

To help address the lack of work, the government said in a statement that the proposed changes would enable it:

Eliminate Canadian work experience requirements for professional registration and licensing unless an exemption is granted based on the demonstrated risk to public health or safety. “Too often, these requirements create situations where workers are unable to get Canadian work experience because they do not have it. This is often cited as the number one obstacle Canadian immigrants face in getting a job that matches their level of qualification. , “said the province.

Reduce the “heavy” duplication for testing official language skills, so that people do not need to perform some tests for the purposes of immigration and professional licensing.

Allow applicants to enroll more quickly in their professions when there are emergencies, such as a pandemic, that create an urgent need for certain professions or trades.

Ensure that the licensing process is completed in a timely manner so that foreign-trained immigrants can begin working in careers that match their skills. “Currently, the licensing time in some regulated professions lasts up to 18 months or more, while workers wait in oblivion, losing valuable time when they can contribute to the economy,” the province said.

McNaughton said the professions that will be affected by the bill include professional engineers, architects, plumbers, electricians, accountants, hair stylists, teachers and early childhood educators.

The province says immigrants make up 33 percent of Ontario’s workforce.