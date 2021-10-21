International
Ontario to propose a bill that would remove barriers faced by foreign-trained professionals, traders
The Ontario government hopes to alleviate job shortages in the province by introducing a bill that would make it easier for foreign-trained professionals and traders to find work in their chosen fields.
Labor Minister Monte McNaughton said the government intends to propose legislation that will help remove the main barriers immigrants face when they seek work in Ontario.
One such hurdle is the Canadian work experience requirement that immigrants must demonstrate when trying to obtain a license in areas such as law, accounting, architecture, engineering, electricity and plumbing.
McNaughton said the proposed changes will apply to some qualified and regulated professions outside the healthcare sector.
“I want to create a clear path for young Canadians to fully implement their skills here in Ontario. I propose changes that, if passed, would really remove the barriers for immigrants they often face when they come here. said McNaughton this week
“This is really the first legislation of its kind in the country. It is a really bold move just to break down these barriers and speed up the process so that immigrants can use their talent here in Ontario and eventually earn higher wages for themselves and their families “
Approximately 293,000 jobs will not be filled in Ontario and the workforce is aging, he said. According to the government, only a quarter of immigrants trained from abroad in regulated occupations worked in jobs that matched their qualification levels in Ontario in 2016.
“We need everyone to live to their full potential, and that really is going to be a handful for young Canadians,” he said.
McNaughton called the request for Canadian work experience an “injustice” to immigrants.
“The reason why we have to do this is for the better treatment of our migrants. I mean, we want them to earn higher wages, to have more protection for workers. This will strengthen their families and will provide a better standard of living for them. “
He said the proposed changes would not lower safety standards in any particular area.
“There is a lot of control and balance in the system. I trust the regulators. They ensure that young Canadians and others are tested. They have the right competence and skills to do the job and they will continue to do so even with the experience of Canadian labor being eliminated. “
McNaughton said health and safety are his top priority, and if regulators want exceptions to the proposed legislation, they can apply for them.
In a press release, the government said: “Currently, internationally trained immigrants face numerous barriers to being licensed in their field, including unfair requirements for Canadian work experience, unnecessary, repetitive testing and costly language and unreasonable processing time. “
To help address the lack of work, the government said in a statement that the proposed changes would enable it:
- Eliminate Canadian work experience requirements for professional registration and licensing unless an exemption is granted based on the demonstrated risk to public health or safety. “Too often, these requirements create situations where workers are unable to get Canadian work experience because they do not have it. This is often cited as the number one obstacle Canadian immigrants face in getting a job that matches their level of qualification. , “said the province.
- Reduce the “heavy” duplication for testing official language skills, so that people do not need to perform some tests for the purposes of immigration and professional licensing.
- Allow applicants to enroll more quickly in their professions when there are emergencies, such as a pandemic, that create an urgent need for certain professions or trades.
- Ensure that the licensing process is completed in a timely manner so that foreign-trained immigrants can begin working in careers that match their skills. “Currently, the licensing time in some regulated professions lasts up to 18 months or more, while workers wait in oblivion, losing valuable time when they can contribute to the economy,” the province said.
McNaughton said the professions that will be affected by the bill include professional engineers, architects, plumbers, electricians, accountants, hair stylists, teachers and early childhood educators.
The province says immigrants make up 33 percent of Ontario’s workforce.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-foreign-trained-immigrants-proposed-legislation-labour-shortage-changes-1.6218928
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]