



SIDNEY, Oct 21 (Reuters) – New Zealand has become the first country to pass laws requiring banks, insurers and investment managers to report the impacts of climate change on their business, officials said on Thursday. About 200 of New Zealand’s largest financial firms, including banks with total assets of more than NZ 1 billion ($ 718.90 million), large insurers and issuers of capital and debt listed on the country’s stock exchange will need to make discoveries. Read more Some foreign firms meeting the NZ $ 1 billion threshold – including Australia’s four largest banks: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX), Westpac Corp (WBC.AX ) and the National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) – will also enter into legislation. “New Zealand is a world leader in this field and … we have an opportunity to pave the way for other countries to make climate-related discoveries mandatory,” Climate Change Minister James Shaw told a statement. The new laws will require financial firms to explain how they would manage climate-related risks and opportunities, and disclosure requirements will be based on standards from New Zealand’s independent accounting body, the External Management Board. Reporting (XRB). These standards will be based on the Climate-Related Financial Disclosure Task Force (TCFD), and disclosures will become mandatory for financial years beginning in 2023. The New Zealand government has introduced several policies to reduce emissions during its second term, including the promise to make its public sector carbon-neutral by 2025 and to buy zero-emission public transport buses from the middle of this decade. ($ 1 = 39 1.3910 New Zealand) Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Edited by Kim Coghill Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

