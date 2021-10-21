International A26 Engine Updates Further Improve Efficiency and Performance





Recent engine upgrades add a total of 10% to improved fuel economy since the launch of the A26 |

LISLE, Ill., October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Navistar today announced important updates to International The A26 engine, now allowing fleets to achieve 10% improved fuel economy since the initial start of the engine. (PRNewsfoto / International Truck) Significant A26 International engine upgrades allow fleets to achieve 10% improved fuel economy. The previous design and system updates account for a 6% fuel efficiency improvement, while recent engine upgrades to the A26 (2021 GHG) provide an additional 4% fuel economy benefit. “These latest updates at A26 International highlight Navistar ‘s ongoing commitment to improving vehicle efficiency and total cost of ownership for our customers,” he said. Diane Hames, Vice President, Marketing. “Our main impetus continues to meet the demands of our customers today by helping them plan for the road ahead. Any additional change helps pave the way to a more efficient future.” Previous updates contributing to a 6% fuel efficiency improvement include more optimized engine and transmission calibrations associated with the Eaton Endurant automated manual transmission, a 2.15 direct drive ratio, and aerodynamic wheel gear improvements on the axle wheels of movement and chassis. The latest engine upgrades to the A26 (2021 GHG) offering an additional 4% fuel economy benefit are achieved through engine modeling and system updates, including: Combustion improvements: An increased compression ratio from 18.5: 1 to 20.5: 1 delivers higher combustion efficiencies, along with the maximum fuel injection pressure from the conventional high-pressure rail fuel system 2500 bar.

Optimized engine temperature control: The efficient design of the cylinder head coolant passes helps reduce parasitic losses in the water pump, and the addition of a variable water pump ensures a more optimized operating time versus the “on” constant.

Air management system updates: An optimized exhaust gas circulation coolant (EGR) and choke valve create a more efficient flow of charged air. Moreover, the Variable Geometry Turbocharger delivers the desired air pressure increase over a wide range of engine speeds, loads and heights.

Reduce engine speed without compromising power:A higher horsepower provides maximum power when needed, while operating at lower revs (rpm) optimizes the amount of fuel consumed during operation. The latest generation 13-liter A26 engine was created to provide greater fuel efficiency without sacrificing power. Built from the proven manhole of the MAN D26 engine, this latest version of the A26 International produces up to 515 horsepower and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque. “The updated A26 International delivers the horsepower you expect from a 15L engine while running more at lower engine speeds,” he said. Chet Ciesielski, Vice President, Truck Business on the Highway. “Active torque management on the pedals delivers the required amount of torque at the moment it is needed, while providing a smoother shifting experience for the driver.” The A26 engine is available for order at InternationalLt. Long Distance Vehicle Series, RH Regional Transport Vehicle Series, HX Series for heavy transport and various construction applications and HVSeries for selected professional applications. The latest generation International A26 will be unveiled during the American Truck Association (MCE) Management Conference and Exhibition October 24-26 IN Nashville, Tenn. at booth # 4131. To learn more, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/engines/international-a26with About Navistar

Navistar Inc. Based on Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its affiliates and affiliates produce International branded commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus school and commercial bus brand, all produce OnCommand Connecting advanced connectivity services and Fleetrite, ReNEWeD and Diamond Advantage brand spare parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and generators, MWM Motores Diesel of Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 12,000 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transportation services industry. Additional information can be found at www.Navistar.comwith All trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners. Logo Navistar. (PRNewsFoto / Navistar International Corp.) (PRNewsfoto / Navistar International Corporation) View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

