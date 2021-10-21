The US is delaying its global plan to provide $ 100 billion in climate financing

The United States is holding a process to determine how the richest countries in the world will give billions of dollars to the poorest countries to fight global warming, according to sources close to the discussions.

An important point of view is whether the US and other nations will have to make up for the shortcomings if they fail to provide $ 100 billion a year to developing countries. The United States has raised concerns about a proposal by other wealthy nations to pledge $ 500 billion over the next five years.

Funding for climate projects in vulnerable countries will be a key issue in next month’s global climate talks. The US and other rich nations promised in 2009 to give developing countries $ 100 billion a year starting in 2020, but that did not happen.

They fell by $ 20 billion less in 2019, according to a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It is not clear how much funding was provided last year, but the goal is likely to be lost if trends indicating a slowdown in climate finance are maintained. Lack compounds every year the goal is not achieved.

Then the question becomes, okay, they could reach $ 100 billion in 2025, that’s five years late. What do you do for those years where you fell short? said Joe Thwaites, a financial expert at the World Resources Institute. This is a real stalemate.

Canada and Germany have been working since July on a plan for how developed countries can come out collectively with money.

But the plan has been delayed as countries negotiate what it should include and how much they should be on the hook.

There is a process we have to go through, not just with Germany, but with the UK (which hosts COP 26) and others, said Canada’s environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson local average last week.

If the plan is not strong enough, it could undermine the credibility of international efforts to address climate change, lawyers say.

The delay by US negotiators comes two weeks before world leaders gather in Glasgow, Scotland, for the climate talks known as the COP 26.

The funding plan being negotiated aims to describe how each country will contribute each year and what form that funding will take. But if nations fail to collectively reach $ 100 billion, the US and several other countries have expressed concern about their ability to achieve an even higher target to make up for what is missing, sources say.

Another point of concern is about efforts to increase funding for adaptation, which accounts for a much smaller share of climate financing than mitigation.

The State Department declined to comment. A spokesman for Wilkinson, the Canadian minister, said the plan would be made public before COP 26.

The plan is also expected to detail how poor countries will have access to funds and what portion of the money will be grants or loans.

Yesterday a group of nearly 50 less developed countries published a paper outlining their advantages for Glasgow.

Wealthy nations need to undertake a major push to deliver this long-promised funding with a credible distribution plan to rekindle trust, he says. New finance targets should be based on realistic needs assessments of developing countries and address losses and damage from climate change in poorer countries.

Although this is not a legally binding commitment, it was a political commitment and it would be good if the report showed that donor countries would make their best efforts to meet that collective goal, said Alden Meyer, a senior associate at E3G

The US has given signals in recent weeks. Last month, President Biden announced that the U.S. would quadruple climate finance to approximately $ 11.4 billion a year by 2024. The Senate has also increased its climate funding amount on its latest fiscal allocation bill for fiscal 2022.

But all of this fades in importance for the $ 100 billion pledge, largely because negotiations will begin in Glasgow for a new round of finance targets after 2025. Developed countries will seek to expand the group of nations. that may contribute in total, but this may be more difficult to do if they have not fulfilled their current commitment.

The best thing developed countries can do is enter the COP with a very clear, robust and trustworthy plan of how they will achieve the goal as quickly as possible and address the shortcomings, said Ww Thwaites .

“If they do not dance if they expect to simply be able to get involved in a new round of negotiations and make demands on other countries, I just do not see how it will go well for them,” he added.

Countries with large economies are facing the heat of not contributing their “fair share” based on the size of their gross national income.

The UK recently cut its overseas aid budget and is considering further cuts, raising concerns that it is moving money from one basket to another without adding more to the pot.

Eddy Perez, who works in international climate diplomacy at Climate Action Network Canada, said a credible plan would acknowledge any shortcomings in the $ 100 billion pledge.

The first test for co-operation for these developed countries is the distribution plan, and if they fail to deliver, they will send a very worrying message to the international community about their ability to close the financial gap, he said.