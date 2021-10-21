Where are the COVID-19 self-test devices? List of receiving locations in Sask. not yet available

The province’s plan to provide COVID-19 self-test antipide devices to Saskatchewan residents remains a mystery.

province announced last week that more than 1.3 million tokens would be distributed free of charge to the general public starting this week at a range of locations.

As the government website goes on to say this “Quick tests will be sent to delivery points” this week, there was still no more detailed information since Wednesday on when and where the public could access them.

“Once confirmed and submitted, we will put that site on the website so people can find it,” Marlo Pritchard, president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, said Wednesday.

Last weekend, the province removed a list of 20 locations from its website where people were supposed to be able to get fast, self-test kits of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health said the removal was due to an extraordinary demand for home taking tests, which were not yet available for taking.

On Monday, the cities of Regina and Saskatoon sent out press releases, informing the public that fire halls in those cities were not participating in pickup trucks and that COVID-19 self-test equipment was not available.

Pritchard said Wednesday he will be at various locations if they want to get quick test kits.

COVID-19 self-test kits are not available for download at Saskatoon Fire Halls.

See more in this news release: https://t.co/9rcjoIs2DIwith pic.twitter.com/OCRkTfzClJ –@SaskatoonFire

He said some tests were moved Wednesday to participating chambers of commerce and hotel locations.

The other test kits are supposed to be sent “overnight” to the participating fire halls, according to the security agency president.

“We will continue to monitor this to see if we need to identify other locations,” Pritchard said.

“At this point in time, there we are starting, but we will adapt as we need.”

Pritchard said he did not want to rule out city halls as potential distribution sites for rapid tests in the future, but he was not considering them for the first equipment to arrive.

“[For] the first installment of rapid test kits, we have identified chambers of commerce and some very specific locations, “Pritchard said.

Free self-test kits are part of Saskatchewan’s Test to Protect program for asymptomatic surveillance.