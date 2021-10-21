International
People in Halifax homeless camps welcome funding for new hotels as cool
Craig Stewart hopes the new provincial funding means he will not be living in a tent in Halifax much longer, but he is planning for the worst.
Stewart has lived in Meagher Park on Chebucto Road, now called the People’s Park, for more than two months.
The Nova Scotia government pledged $ 10.1 million Wednesday for extensive support, housing, emergency options such as hotel stays, coinciding with a new strategy to build more affordable housing and extend the border by two percent by December 31, 2023 .
“I think it works for a lot of people, in the short term, to be a little safer and feel a little safer,” Stewart said of the more hotels that are available.
“It’s just how long, and then what they will do next for housing and stuff.”
Stewart said he is doing well at the moment, but hoping a better place will come out for him soon now that the final nights have cooled.
Aid rates should increase: Stewart
Park residents now have hand warmers for the short term, he said, and are looking for heavier cold weather blankets, or perhaps a heating hut, to keep people safe until they are able to move in. a hotel or other option.
A key way to reduce homelessness would be for the province to pay a “reasonable” amount for the rent and power of the people, Stewart said. His monthly income assistance is only $ 535 per rent, which is nowhere near close to meeting the Halifax market prices.
The province said as of Tuesday, there were about 409 people in Halifax Regional Commune experiencing homelessness.
Data compiled by CBC News from community organizations in each region of the province show that 1,168 people have recently sought help because they are homeless or on the verge of losing their home.
The province has left $ 1.3 million for these emergency stays, short-term hotels with 24/7 support for people temporarily staying in hotels, which lawyers say is the real key to keeping people sheltered.
Jim Graham, executive director of the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Association, said addictions and mental health support are big parts. Butso has nurses on hand to help with things like leg injuries, diabetes or high blood pressure.
“Being able to actually have someone look at what lies ahead and refer them to a doctor. These things are missing now and are crucial,” Graham said.
Jeff Karabanow, a professor of social work at Dalhousie University and co-founder of Out of the Cold Shelter, said a new research study he helped run shows the hotel model works.
The study looked at the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on the regional municipalities of Halifax and Cape Breton, talking to service providers and those experiencing homelessness.
In Cape Breton, four comfort centers were opened to provide basic necessities like toilets, showers, laundry and a few human connections. In Halifax, several hotels launched a harm reduction initiative where they provided regular doses of alcohol to those addicted to alcohol.
The study said that “sustainable, reliable partnerships between different organizations” really made the difference, and hotels provided a “more dignified, healthy, fast and efficient way” to accommodate people.
Karabanow said he is optimistic the province will follow through on its promise of homelessness and final services.
“These are things we have been talking about in the community landscape as well as in the academic landscape for years now,” Karabanow said.
“To see that at least adopted for me I hope we can push this a little further.”
