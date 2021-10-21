International
Facebook inks deal with French publishers to pay for news content
Topline
Facebook has signed an agreement with a French lobbying group representing 300 French publishers to pay for the content of news circulating in its users’ sources, multiple media reported on Thursday, which comes as publishers around the world have raised the need for the social media giant to offset their content that generates Facebook advertising revenue.
The main facts
Copyright deal was made between Facebook and the Presse dInformation Generale Alliance, which represents hundreds of French publishers like Le Monde, according to the Associated Press.
Facebook said the deal is aimed at improve the quality of information circulating on its platform, the Associated Press reported.
E financial conditions the deal was not disclosed, according to Guardianwith
According to the Associated Press, France was the first among the 27 EU countries to apply the block copyright rules were updated in 2019, which requires digital platforms to compensate news publishers for previewing news content.
The main background
The latest deal comes amid an ongoing power struggle between publishers and digital platforms. Publishers around the world are demanding that Facebook and technology platforms pay for news content that provides a large portion of advertising revenue for digital platforms, which has eventually gotten rid of news publishers advertising revenue. According to Wall Street Journal, The attitude of Facebook and Google on this issue is that they help bring traffic to publishers. Technology platforms also claim that offsetting the news content that appears on the internet goes against principle of open connection, Diary tha.
Large number
$ 28.58 billionWith These were Facebook advertising revenue in the second quarter of this year, 56% more than the same period last year. Advertising pricing rose 47%, according to Reuters.
tangential
In February, Australia passed a law requiring digital platforms to compensate publishers for news content. Prior to the bill, Facebook had banned news content on its platform in that country for a week in response to a plan by Australian governments to force tech giants to pay for news content.
