The Ontario government says it will make it easier for immigrants to work in their professions

Ontario will introduce legislation that would make it easier for immigrants to be licensed to work in occupations that match their areas of expertise.

Labor Minister Monte McNaughton said the proposed legislation, if passed, would prevent many regulators from requiring immigrants to have Canadian work experience to be licensed.

It would also standardize test requirements in English and ensure that licensing applications are processed more quickly.

McNaughton said the changes will help remove barriers that immigrants often face when trying to work in their professions.

“It really is an injustice to think that only 25 percent of Ontario immigrants actually work in the jobs and occupations for which they are trained,” he said in an interview.

“It’s about improving their lives, ensuring they get bigger paychecks and more worker protection.”

McNaughton said Ontario is facing a job shortage as some 293,000 jobs have not been filled across the province.

The proposed legislation will apply to licensing bodies headed by engineers, architects, teachers, accountants and social workers, among others. But this would not affect those who regulate the medical professions, including those licensed by doctors and nurses.

The legislation will also assist internationally trained workers in 23 professions, including electricians, plumbers and lifting engineers.

Licensing authorities would still be able to apply for exemptions that may require Canadian work experience but that will need government approval, McNaughton said.

“They have to make a health and safety case, which would come to the minister for approval,” he said, noting that he hoped the changes brought by the legislation would take effect in two years.

The legislation, which is expected to be introduced next week, would help someone like Hanna Haddad, who immigrated to Canada earlier this year with about six years of international work experience as a civil engineer.

Currently, a maximum of four years of international experience is recognized by the licensing body for engineers in Ontario, but a minimum of one year of Canadian work experience in this field is also required. Immigrant engineers must work for one year under the supervision of a licensed Canadian engineer to gain that local experience.

Haddad has been seeking an entry-level job in his field since August to get the Canadian experience required for the license, but said he has not been hired yet.

“I’ve heard a lot of stories about: you can’t work as an engineer, you just have to work in a supermarket or a local store,” he said in an interview.

“I also came across some fraudulent companies that said, ‘Oh, we’ll give you a job,’ … once it happened, they asked me to pay them $ 300 for them.”

The director of engineering training projects at ACCES Employment, an organization that helps newcomers find suitable jobs in Ontario, said removing the requirement for Canadian work experience would help immigrant engineers be licensed and hired much faster.

“Starting a job, evaluating performance, the whole system, is new. So it’s a little too difficult for any immigrant and especially for professionals regulated as engineers to lead this process, “said Gabriela Tavaru.

“This is the problem: you can not find a job to get your license … They can not be engineers. They can not sign contracts. They can not be called engineers, but can work, for example, as evaluators, project managers, field coordinators. ”

The NDP said it was disappointed that the proposed changes exclude healthcare professionals.

“Today’s announcement by the Ford government does not achieve what is needed,” said Doly Begum, the party’s immigration critic. “Ontario is experiencing a massive shortage of healthcare professionals, however this announcement fails to address their concerns.”

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner also said the proposed changes do not address labor shortages in the healthcare system.

“By leaving nurses off the list, Doug Ford is ignoring a key solution and is exacerbating the crisis of nursing shortages,” he said.