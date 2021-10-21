The Kuwaits Typhoon multipurpose fighter is now flying





The first two Eurofighter typhoons destined for the Kuwait Air Force (KAF) made their maiden flight on October 15 at Leonardo Caselle’s airport near Turin, in northwestern Italy. The two planes were both two-seater — Kuwait’s order for 28 aircraft will include six two-seater trainers — and were painted with full KAF markings, a reinforced air force ridge, and a colored Kuwaiti flag. complete in tail, but with Italian serial numbers. When they enter service KAF Typhoons will be the most advanced examples of their kind. They will be the first to be delivered to the new Phase 3 standard of the Upgrade Package b (P3Eb), and the first to be equipped with the initial version of the Captor E AESA radar output, now known as ECRS Mk 0, and formerly known as Radar One Plus. The ECRS Mk 0 radar provides much more power than competing AESA radar systems, while the advanced antenna repositioner provides a much wider field of view covering the entire hemisphere ahead. The Kuwait Service Entry Standard (EIS) represents the first phase of P3Eb and includes the new E-scan radar (with an EIS level of capability), Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod with downlink, VOR navigation capability and an ACMI PMI pod (providing real-time training for air-to-air weapons, IRIS-T and AMRAAM C7). The weapons will include a range of free-falling bombs (Mk 82, 83 and 84), IRIS-T and AIM-120C7 AMRAAM, and the aircraft will have an initial Meteor long-range missile training capability. This Kuwaiti configuration was developed and tested in Italy using the Typhoon Instrumented Series (ISPA) 6 production aircraft, which flew for the first time on December 23, 2019. Next, a standard KAF Enhanced will be introduced, with an updated E-scan radar, full Meteor capability, GBU-31 JDAM precision guided bombs, Enhanced Sniper (full range capability) and a P5 ACMI Pod Enhancement. The capability package for Kuwait also includes the integration of MBDA Storm Shadow floating missiles and Brimstone air-to-surface missiles. Shadow of the Storm will provide a stable long-range capability that the US refuses to provide with the Super Hornet. Kuwait’s interest in the Eurofighter Typhoon emerged in 2012 when a pair of Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons from the 4 ° Stormo squadron settled in Kuwait for evaluation. A Memorandum The Memorandum was signed in September 2015 and a $ 8.7 billion contract for 28 aircraft was signed with Finmeccanica (now Leonardo) in April 2016. This included infrastructure related to Ali Al-Salem Air Base, training, logistics and a three-year package initial support services (with an option for another five years). Kuwait thus became the eighth client for the Eurofighter Typhoon after the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Saudi Arabia and Oman, and the third client in the Gulf region. Qatar then signed a $ 6.8 billion deal for the 24 Typhoons, and Saudi Arabia reportedly reached an interim deal for a series of 48 other Typhoons, at an estimated cost of $ 13 billion. The first Kuwaiti typhoon began its final assembly in October 2018, and the first seven Kuwaiti pilots graduated from their Italian Air Force training courses on July 5, 2020. Kuwait was originally scheduled to host the first batch of Eurofighters in the fourth quarter of 2020, and deliveries were to be completed by 2023. The first deliveries will now be made before the end of this year. KAF is undertaking a major modernization and expansion of its combat arm and, as well as the commissioning of the Eurofighter Typhoon, KAF will replace the 39 F / A-18C / D “legacy” Hornets with 28 F / A-18E / F Super Hornets (consisting of 22 single-seat F / A-18Es and six two-seater F / A-18F aircraft).

