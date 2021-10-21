As COP26 approaches, China’s green rivalry in the US comes into focus

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

As the world prepares for the United Nations Climate Change Summit 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) all eyes are on the two largest economies in the world. Indeed, the United States and China will send delegations to the host city of COP26 Glasgow this October 31 – November 12 to discuss their national strategies to keep 1.5C alive. The reference is to the commitment made in the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

As defined in 2015 Paris Agreement, the world needs a way to reduce emissions sufficiently to keep global warming within 1.5C – 2.0C of pre-industrial levels. The scientific advice is that this will require global emissions cuts of around 45% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. This ambitious target cannot be achieved without purchases from the world’s largest emitters. As the Obama Administration joined the Paris Agreement, the Trump Administration withdrew from it and the Biden Administration reunited. Currently, the agreement is not legally binding because it has not reached the agreement ratification threshold necessary to implement.

Both countries are participating in the so-called energy transition in their own ways, adjusting government policies and spending to eventually disconnect their economies from hydrocarbons and turning to green electrification. The way these countries manage the energy transition inside and outside the country will have major geoeconomic and geostrategic consequences. So while the United States and China must work together across the globe to achieve global climate goals, a race is simultaneously underfoot to achieve green supremacy.

Who is winning?

The United States and China are very different countries when it comes to developing green rivalry. China is the world’s most fertile energy consumer and the main carbon emitter, accounting for 27% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. more than the United States and the developed world togetherWith the United States holding the # 2 spot in both, responsible for 11% of greenhouse gases (but are the major consumers of oil).

China enjoys the ability to execute comprehensive national policies at breakneck speed due to its one-party rule and the consolidated power of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Xi Jinping. The executive branch of the United States is controlled and balanced by the legislative and judicial branches. As designed by its founding fathers, great change comes slowly and only by consensus. America’s federalized organizational structure, however, combined with its free market economy, means that progress often begins first among states and the private sector rather than at the will of the federal government.

This change is what allowed China to build 20 nuclear reactors between 2016 and 2020 (doubling its nuclear power generation capacity from 23.4 GW to 47 GW), with plans to achieve 70 GW before 2025On the contrary, Southern companies The Vogtle 3 and 4 reactors will be the first new nuclear units built in the United States in more than three decades.

In the US, however, the state renewable portfolio standards (RPS), tighter environmental protections and resilient investors are reducing hydrocarbon production in favor of green alternatives. According to the EIA, 70 percent of new electricity generation capacity this year will be carbon-free. Solar will deliver the largest new capacity, at 39 percent, while the wind comes behind with 31 percent. Battery storage will increase to 11 percent of new capacity. Natural gas additions will make up 16 percent, with coal close to zero.

Compare it to China, which is about to be built HUNDREDS of new coal plants under 14th 5-year plan. Industry group for China’s energy sector giants, Chinese Energy Council, has argued that coal-fired power capacity will reach 1,300GW by 2030, from 1,050GW today.

The U.S. federal government is trying to divert resources to green growth. President Bidens cut the infrastructure bill (from $ 3.5 trillion to $ 2.0 trillion) to include hundreds of billions of dollars dedicated to incentives and green projects. The administration last week announced a plan for its development seven main offshore wind farms, showing disobedience dirigiste access. Although the United States is stepping up its domestic efforts to move to a green economy, it is lagging behind in its efforts to compete with China overseas in the green energy sector. This could be very bad news for the United States. with uncertainty about President Xis’ decision to attend COP26 by the end of the month, the world’s largest emitter may be able to become the new green superpower.

The continued growth of renewable energy is set to increase China’s power globally. Like the worlds largest manufacturer and exporter of solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles, is a leading figure in renewable investments abroad. China controls 150,000 renewable energy patents since 2016, 29% of the total global (US has about 100,000). Argentinas Cauchari the tallest solar farm in the world and the Moray East Scotlands the largest in the country the offshore wind farm both had an important feature Chinese financeswith

Beijing recently took steps toward greening its investment portfolio by pledging to suspend funding for off-coal energy projects in a virtual announcement to the UN General Assembly last month. President Xis’ promise will cancel plans to build dozens of coal-fired power plants in 20 countries, which we will see if he implements. However, China is certainly not interrupting its nuclear energy exports. According to the Build model, Own Operate (BOO), China aims to build at least thirty nuclear reactors in the BRI countries by 2030. On the other hand, US nuclear technology exports are practically zerowith

Back on the mainland the picture is less rosy. Even before its recent energy crisis, China was by far the world’s largest consumer of coal at 54.3 percent of global consumptionWith Now with the rapid approach of winter, Beijing has ordered over 100 mines to expand coal production. In just under two weeks, major coal mining companies increased their daily output by 4.5 percent compared to last month. China’s ambitious plan to achieve maximum emissions by 2030 and then fall, with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, has clearly reached a hurdle.

However, China continues to dominate the clean energy industry even within America: Chinese companies supply 80 percent of solar panels installed in the United States. Perhaps most importantly, China holds one monopoly on the value chains of Rare Earth Elements and many critical minerals. These vital components of high-tech production of everything from solar panels and batteries to rockets and advanced radar systems represent the 21st building blocksrr centuries-old economy. The United States is 100% dependent on imports of 14 types of rare earth elements, while China controls 90% of REE global processing. When it comes to China’s green rivalry in the US, critical mineral supply chains could be China’s biggest priority.

The forthcoming COP26 is an opportunity for countries to come together in the common global fight against climate change. The reality, however, is that there is much more competition on the green transition than cooperation. And to the winner goes the spoils.

