WYOMISSING, Pa. The Penn State Berks Committee on Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion will hold a Thanksgiving Dinner to introduce international students to this traditional American holiday Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Perkins Student Center Multipurpose Room. Doors open at 5pm and dinner starts at 5:30 pm This event is open to students, faculty and staff of the Penn State Berks, and participants must register in advance for the event.

The event will feature a traditional U.S. Thanksgiving meal, prepared by Penn State Berks Housing and Food Services. International students will learn the history and evolution of Thanksgiving in the United States. In addition, individuals can write short notes for international and American students who share why they are grateful for them, which will be displayed at the table over dinner.

For more information, contact Sharon Pitterson-Ogaldez, International Diversity and Program Coordinator, at 610-396-6080 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Last Updated 20 October 2021