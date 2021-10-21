



HOUSTON, October 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Frazer-Nash Consultancy Limited, a leading provider of systems engineering, consulting and technology services, by Babcock International Group PLC. This acquisition is a continuation of KBR’s strategic journey to advance the market to provide innovative, digitally capable solutions to governments and customers worldwide. Frazer-Nash provides systems engineering, systems security and technology to solve the world’s most complex challenges, with its talented teams providing a wide range of professional consulting services in the defense, energy and critical infrastructure sectors mainly in the UK and AustraliaWith expertise in areas such as systems engineering, data science, cybernetics and clean energy, Frazer-Nash is very complementary to BKR global priorities with minimal overlap due to its geographical footprint. “We are excited to welcome Frazer-Nash in the One KBR family, linking our shared focus to helping clients solve their most complex problems, “he said. Stuart Bradie, President and CEO of KBR. “Frazer-Nash adjusted ahead of the curve to evolve with changing market dynamics, delivering steady profitable growth. With market winds in our favor, we are well positioned to continue our journey together. “ About KBR We provide scientific, technological and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with clients in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term maintenance operations and services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We deliver. visitwww.kbr.com Preliminary Statement Statement Statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are future statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company which may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: significant adverse impacts on the economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company’s ability to respond to the resulting challenges and discontinue business; the recent shift of the global energy market ;; the ability of the company to manage its liquidity; the result and publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; possible adverse procedures by such agencies and potential adverse outcomes and consequences from such procedures; changes in capital expenditures by company clients; the company’s ability to take contracts from existing and new customers and act on those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalation of related costs and performance of fixed rate projects and the company’s ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims contract negotiations and disputes with company clients; changes in the demand or price of oil and / or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income tax; unresolved political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and exchange rates and controls; development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber attacks and malware; increasing competition for employees; ability to successfully complete and integrate purchases; and joint venture operations, including joint ventures not controlled by the company. The most recent RCC Annual Report submitted on Form 10-K, each subsequent Form 10-Q and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records discuss some of the significant risk factors that the RCC has identified that may affect business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, BKR assumes no obligation to publicly review or update any future statements for any reason. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-completes-frazer-nash-consultancy-acquisition-expands-international-advisory-footprint-301405313.html KBR SOURCE, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforney.com/texas/kbr-completes-frazer-nash-consultancy-acquisition-expands-international-advisory-footprint/article_fc17b9db-e5c8-52be-8ebf-555f7cf66cee.html

