Facebook accepts terms to pay French publishers for news reuse – TechCrunch

Facebook has reached a multi-year agreement to pay French publishers for sharing their content on its platforms announced todaywith

The social media giant said the licensing agreement with the Alliance of National and Regional Newspapers “means that people on Facebook will be able to continue uploading and sharing news freely between their communities, while also ensuring that copyright of our publishing partners are protected. “

Facebook declined to specify how much it was paying for the arrangement with lAlliance de la presse d’information gnrale (APIG) in France when asked. But in a blog post trumpeting the deal she writes: “After constructive negotiations, this solution will further our investment in the news industry and strengthen the news experience for both people and Facebook publishers.”

The blog post also specifies that it will invest “at least” $ 1 billion to support media companies over the next three years — however this is a collective pot not a pot just for France. So who is getting what exactly – and where – remains unclear.

Facebook distance in France is not voluntary: Development linked to EU law which was updated to reform digital copyright rules in 2019, among other changes, to expand neighboring rights to content snippets of publishers in response to criticism from the newspaper industry that make giant adigens. were charged free of charge by the quality journalism shared by users of their platforms.

France has been in charge of transferring EU digital copyright reform to national law, but the changed rules will apply across the bloc, so adequate giants like Facebook will have to reach agreements. numerous to cover the region. Hence that pot “at least” $ 1BN.

Google, meanwhile, has already reached an agreement with news publishers in France earlier this year.

However, she was soon put under scrutiny by the competition supervisor instead of how she approached the negotiations with the publishers. And this summer the French authority fined Google $ 592 million for violating an order related to the process by accusing it of failing to conduct negotiations in good faith and withholding key information important to determine payments.

The competition watchdog in France was also unhappy that Google tried to impose conditions unilaterally on publishers, seeking to push them to agree on a global news licensing product it has created, called Publisher Cured News, instead of negotiating local terms, as required by law.

It is unclear whether the aggressive enforcement authorities against Google focused their minds on Facebook to sign its agreement with French publishers – not least because the amount paid for content redistribution is not being disclosed – but it may have helped.

The group of the French publishing alliance, whose members have agreed to the terms with Facebook, said only that the agreement would generate significant funding, especially emphasizing the revenue growth it would generate for its younger members.

“This first step in the concrete implementation of neighboring rights shows that solidarity among publishers is key to effectively protecting their interests,” Pierre Louette, chairman of the Alliance and CEO of Groupe Les Echos Le Parisien, added in a statement.

“Also today, Facebook announced that it will launch a French news service in January, which said it would give users a dedicated space to access content from trusted and reputable news sources.” set up his efforts to feature professional journalism on its platform as a direct result of legislation requiring him to pay for new reuse.

It’s far from the latest developments in Australia – where, earlier this year, lawmakers were debating similar legislation regarding payment for the collection and reuse of news content. And during that legislative push Facebook temporarily shut down the county news exchange, along with a host of other trusted sources of information, ostensibly as a kind of ‘chaotic evil’ lobbying strategy to try to scare the country’s lawmakers from abandoning the idea.

However, what actually happened was that Australian lawmakers went ahead and passed a news bargaining code that applies to Facebook and Google this February.

And the deals to pay for content reuse in Australia were hit properly between the party and a number of publishers and broadcasters below.

So the writing seems to be on the wall for adtech platforms that get a free pass to make money from the attention created by the professional news content that passes over their platforms. While other countries outside the EU see that the high-tech portfolio is being unlocked to pay for news reuse through changes in the law that they will surely follow.

But as steady payments flow from tech giants to newsrooms – last year Google also announced a $ 1 billion bailout to pay for news licensing – democracy observers may have reason to worry that the dominant Internet platforms are becoming a source of frustration. revenue for a ‘free press’.

Both Google and Facebook are certainly not wasting time milking the possibility of publicity – suddenly claiming that their platforms can now be relied upon as sources of “trusted and credible news”. (Instead of what you know, clicking and misinformation that incites anger, they are often found reinforcing themselves for a profit.)

“Our partnership with the Alliance demonstrates the benefits of strong collaboration,” the Facebook blog post explodes. “Similarly, we are encouraged by the progress that has been made elsewhere in Europe, and we look forward to ongoing, constructive dialogue.”

The developments he shows on that front are the recent launch of Facebook News in Germany, with new partners including Axel Springer, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Handelsblatt and Tagesspiegel.

In the UK, she also notes that she has entered into agreements with a number of publishers, including Conde Nast, The Economist, Guardian Media Group and Hearst.