UK government accused of ‘deliberate negligence’ as Covid cases rise





The UK has recently registered far more cases than most of Europe, and the hospitalization rate and its deaths have not managed to drop significantly since the summer, when the country lifted almost all remaining restrictions.

On Thursday he reported 52,009 new infections, the highest sign since July.

The government has however ruled out the possibility of switching to its “Plan B” approach, which would see the introduction of vaccine passports and mandates in line with many European countries.

“We are sticking to our plan,” Boris Johnson said Thursday. “The numbers of infections are high, but we are within the parameters of what the forecasts were.”

But in a scathing intervention Wednesday, the British Medical Association (BMA) said the Johnson government “has lifted its foot from the brakes, giving the impression that the pandemic is behind us and that life has returned to normal.” “The Westminster Government ‘s deliberate negligence to take any further action to reduce the spread of infection, such as mandatory mask retention, physical distancing and ventilation requirements in high – risk environments, especially crowded spaces with people, “she said. “These are measures that are the norm in many other nations.” Britain’s Health Secretary Syed Javid acknowledged on Wednesday that cases could reach 100,000 a day this winter, but said the government would not implement its Plan B measures “at this point”. The number of patients admitted to hospitals in the UK has risen steadily since the beginning of October, although it remains well below the tide of infections last winter that forced a long nationwide blockage. “Thanks to the vaccination program, the link between cases and hospitalizations and deaths has been significantly weakened. But it has not been broken,” Javid told a news conference Wednesday. “This pandemic is not over,” he added. But the BMA said the country “is rapidly approaching a position where, again, the Government is delaying for too long and is not considering action”. “This is the time to learn the lessons of the past and act quickly, otherwise we will face much more extreme measures later,” the body said. His warning followed a similar message from the NHS Confederation, which represents the country’s National Health Service (NHS) providers. Last month was the busiest September in the history of the service, according to official figures, and there are fears that the winter months will again push its hospitals towards capacity. Nearly 140,000 people have died due to Covid-19 in the UK, according to official figures, the worst death toll in Western Europe and the eighth highest globally. In July, Prime Minister Johnson controversially ended the remaining pandemic restrictions in England. Bars, pubs and big events have been able to function normally there ever since, without a vaccination requirement or a requirement for people to wear masks. But infections have not managed to fall significantly since then and are now rising. Despite the rapid start of vaccination of its population, the UK now has the 13th highest vaccine rate in Europe and the government has faced criticism over the speed of its proliferation program and the availability of vaccines for ages 12 to 12. at 17 years old.

