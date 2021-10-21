Rising Cases and Deaths Britains Gamble Tests on Few Virus Limits





LONDONR For the past four months, Britain has been conducting a major epidemiological experiment, removing almost all coronavirus restrictions, even in the face of a high daily rate of infections. Its leaders justified the approach by arguing that the rapid spread of vaccines in the country had weakened the link between infection and serious illness. Now, with cases, hospital admissions and deaths rise again; the effect of vaccines starting to disappear; and with winter approaching, Britain ‘s strategy to learn to live with the virus is being put to the test. The new cases exceeded 50,000 on Thursday, an increase of 18 percent over the past week and the second cases have broken that psychological barrier since July. The number of people admitted to hospitals increased 15.4 percent over the same period, reaching 959, while 115 people died from Covid-19, an increase of almost 11 percent. Everything is hitting us right away, said Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London who has led a large study of Covid-19 symptoms. My view is that they were on a non-human land.

The sudden resurgence of the virus is a rude blow to a country that believed it had left the worst of the pandemic behind it. After an extremely successful deployment of vaccines and a characteristic British determination to continue with it, the British have grown up short, troubled by a virus that is not ready to give up its control. It’s the main trade of British officials done last summer: They decided they could tolerate a virus that circulated widely as the price of reopening the economy, as long as only a handful of infected people ended up in hospital. That laissez-faire approach is seen by the United States and other European countries as a possible model of how to design a way out of the pandemic. The British have enjoyed a return to invisible normalcy in the rest of Europe, filling nightclubs, theaters and sports stadiums with face masks a little too far. The percentage of infected people who were later hospitalized is still much lower now than it was at the last peak of the pandemic in January, about 2 percent compared to 9 percent. But the National Health Service is already feeling the strain, and with fears of a virulent flu season, hospitals face the prospect of a dual crisis this winter.

There is also evidence that more vaccinated people are getting infected, a change from a few weeks ago, when most of the infections occurred in school children, according to Spector Professor Zoe Covid’s Study. The government sent students back to school in September largely unvaccinated and without requiring them to wear face masks.

This problem, which was mostly limited to students, is now increasing generations, said Professor Spector. The composition of the infected is a mixture of young, unvaccinated people and older, vaccinated people. This, he said, largely reflects the declining efficacy of vaccines, which were launched earlier in Britain than in most other major countries and are thus disappearing earlier. Nearly 80 per cent of people 12 and older in Britain have received two injections of one vaccine, but most older people did the shooting six months ago or earlier. Protection against two injections of AstraZeneca, the most widely used vaccine in Britain, drops from 88 per cent a month to 74 per cent after four to five months, according to an analysis by Zoe’s study. So far, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected calls to reinstate measures, such as making indoor masks mandatory, or to impose new measures, such as vaccine passports for mass rallies, a practice that France and other countries European have adopted. Instead, the government is urging those eligible for booster vaccines, especially the elderly and other vulnerable groups, to register for them, trying to launch an opening that has had little speed or urgency. vaccination placement last winter. On Thursday Mr Johnson said the number of infections is high but we are within forecast parameters, adding that we are sticking to our plan.

A day earlier, Johnson Health Minister Sajid Javid warned that the number of cases could rise to 100,000 a day in the coming weeks, reiterating a warning he first issued in July when the government lifted the majority of the restrictions of social distancing in a highly promoted action that British tabloids called Freedom Day. When cases fell more than days rose after the lifting of the measures, to the surprise of many epidemiologists, it seemed to justify the strategy of governments. This was during the summer, however, when the weather was warmer, schools were not in meetings and vaccination protection was higher.

The British count infections every day it is now three times the size of Germany, France and Spain combined. These countries have reached, and in some cases surpassed, Britain in the percentage of people vaccinated. This has prompted many public health experts to urge the government to reconsider its aversion to restrictions. We were moving forward in Europe, said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. We need to move on to Plan B, which is where most of Europe is already. What you need to know about Covid-19 boosters Who is eligible for a reinforcing kick? The FDA has authorized boost shots for millions of Pfizer-BioNTech receivers, Modernaand Johnson & Johnsonvaccines. Pfizer and Moderna recipients who are eligible for an amp include people 65 years of age and older, and younger teens at high risk of severe Covid-19 due to medical conditions or where they work. Eligible beneficiaries of Pfizer and Moderna may receive an amplifier at least six months after their second dose. All Johnson & Johnson recipients will be eligible for a second kick at least two months after the first. Can I swap Covid vaccines for a booster? Yes. The FDA has updated its powers to allow medical providers to promote people with a different vaccine from what they originally received, a strategy known as mix and match. Whether you have taken Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer-BioNTech, you can get a booster of any other vaccine. Regulators have not recommended any vaccine over another as a booster. They have also been silent on whether it is preferable to stay with the same vaccine when possible. What basic medical conditions qualify for an amplifying push? The CDC has said that conditions that qualify a person for a boost include: hypertension and heart disease; diabetes or obesity; cancer or blood disorders; weakening of the immune system; chronic diseases of the lungs, kidneys or liver; dementia and certain disabilities. Pregnant women and current smokers and ex-smokers are also eligible. Which professions are suitable for promoters? The FDA authorized incentives for workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to potentially infectious people. The CDC says that group includes: emergency medical workers; education workers; food and agriculture workers; production workers; correctional workers; American Postal Service Workers; public transport employees; grocery store workers. Can I get a flu shot at the same time as a Covid vaccine or a booster? Yes. The CDC says the Covid vaccine can be administered regardless of the timing of other vaccines, and many pharmacy sites are allowing people to prescribe a flu vaccine at the same time as a booster dose. Government Plan B remains in the background for now. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Mr. Johnson has been reluctant to impose restrictions. His stance is reinforced by pressure from an influential group of lawmakers in his Conservative Party, known as the Covid Recovery Group, who argue that there are greater costs to society from draconian boundaries to economic or social activity. Although the government still recommends wearing masks in crowded spaces, lawmakers have reinforced the impression that normal life is back by rejecting them. At the Conservative Party conference earlier this month, almost no one wore a mask, and they were rarely seen in the House of Commons.

Pasi z. Javid was challenged on the issue at a news conference Wednesday, with some of his colleagues putting on masks the next day. But in the London Underground and other public places, they are less and less in evidence. Taking credit for the normalization of life, Mr. Johnson has had a hard time changing course. Downing Street now hopes a mid-term school break will lower infection levels. He also plans an advertising campaign, using the slogan, Vaccinate, grow, protect, to encourage people to get booster vaccines and to remind them of the ongoing dangers of the virus.

The use of amplifiers has been very frustrating, said David King, a former top science adviser to the government. What the British government has done is sit down and say: We can not control this, so let this spread. With him and other experts calling for tougher measures, many expect Mr. Johnson to soon surrender and implement his Plan B for the winter. This would mean making masks mandatory in some settings, encouraging people to work from home where possible, and requiring them to show evidence of their vaccination status to enter nightclubs and other public gatherings. (Scotland and Wales have already imposed similar measures). Critics say this fits a well-known pattern. The government is doing what the government has been doing all along: it was removed and delayed and did not deal with the issues, said Gabriel Scally, a visiting public health professor at the University of Bristol and a former regional director of public health. The government, he said, had failed to produce a convincing strategy to curb infections. There had been little effort to equip office buildings with better ventilation or to encourage the public to wear face masks in crowded spaces and use higher quality masks.

They do not have a strategy to bring the virus under control and remove the pressure from the NHS, said Mr. Scally, referring to the British National Health Service. They have put all their eggs in the vaccine basket and those eggs are not hatching.

