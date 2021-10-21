With the cases of Covid on the rise, the Mayor of Moscow announces closure





MOSCOW Schools, shops and restaurants in Moscow city will close next week, municipal officials said, in one of the strongest blockades in the Russian capital since the pandemic began, a measure made necessary by low vaccination levels. Russia’s coronavirus response, like that of many other countries, has seen between strict controls and poor enforcement of mask-wearing and vaccination rules. Russia turned again this week towards stronger blockades as reports of new cases and deaths from Covid-19 increased. Cases reported have increased 33 percent over the past two weeks, reaching more than 32,400, according to a New York Times database. And on average over the past week, 983 people a day died from coronavirus; in a few days that number exceeded 1,000. Only Russian-made coronavirus vaccines are available in the country, and many people are reluctant to take them. Russia’s vaccination rate of 33 percent of the population is lower than the global average of 37 percent and far behind rates in most of Europe. To combat the rise in cases and deaths, President Vladimir V. Putin on Wednesday declared a nationwide non-working week from October 30 to November 7, extending regular autumn holidays by several days. The restrictions that the city of Moscow announced on Thursday were even stricter.

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin ordered schools and non-core businesses to close two days in advance, starting October 28th. He said in one statements posted online that the spread of the virus had gone according to the worst-case scenario and that Moscow would soon set daily records for new cases. At the beginning of the pandemic, Moscow closed more strictly than many Western countries. Residents were prohibited from leaving their apartments other than shopping at grocery stores or pharmacies, attending medical appointments or walking their dogs. The city also lifted many restrictions this year before other European countries made it on a large scale, an action that became a point of pride. Mr Putin likened Moscow’s noisy restaurants to constant blockages abroad. Over the summer, Moscow imposed, but then rejected, a requirement that customers be vaccinated to eat at certain restaurants or visit bars. Enforcement of masking rules in Russia is generally weak.

