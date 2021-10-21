Queen Elizabeth was resting at home after being hospitalized, canceling the trip





Queen Elizabeth II is “willingly” taking a few days off. The 95-year-old monarch is resting at Windsor Castle on doctor’s orders after canceling a planned trip to Northern Ireland. Buckingham Palace reported that she “reluctantly accepted medical advice” to take a few days off, but remains in “good mood”. On Thursday evening, her spokesmen added that the queen had gone to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon and had returned to Windsor the next day at lunchtime. The canceled trip to Ireland marks a rare event of the queen canceling an engagement. “Canceling a major trip to Northern Ireland is not insignificant,” royal NBC News commentator Daisy McAndrew told TODAY on Thursday. “It was also a visit she deeply cared about.” The last known health issue of the queen was in 2017 when she spent a visit to the New Year church due to a bad cold. “She likes to be busy,” McAndrew said. “She likes to be visible. And she does not like to look tangible. She thinks that showing yourself to be strong and capable is part of her job.” After conducting most of her business on Zoom at the start of the pandemic, she had several months busy again in public after mourning the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, who died in ’99 in April. She appeared in the British Parliament in May, then joined the G7 leaders in Cornwall, welcomed President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle and enjoyed her official birthday parade, all in June. Already this month, she has been seen giving a speech in Scotland remembering her late husband, planting trees, participating in horse races and traveling to Wales for the first time in five years. She was also seen using a cane, which is not uncommon for a 95-year-old, but marked the first time in 20 years that the queen has been seen using a walking tool of any kind. Late Tuesday evening, she was greeting celebrities like former US Secretary of State John Kerry and Microsoft mogul Bill Gates at an event at Windsor Castle. A day after Buckingham Palace issued the statement to the queen resting, there is no suggestion that it is more serious than a few days off. The Palace also noted that the Queen anticipates an upcoming visit to Northern Ireland after canceling her two-day trip.



