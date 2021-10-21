“No country will be spared” from the effects of climate change, Biden administration reports in detail





“No country will be spared the challenges directly related to climate change,” a senior administration official told reporters in a phone call that preceded the reports.

The four reports – which President Joe Biden requested in executive orders in January and February – not only analyze issues currently exacerbated by climate change, they examine the future threats facing the United States. Release includes a report on migration, a National Intelligence Assessment, and special reports by Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security. The reports come 10 days before the President plans to attend the international climate conference known as COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

“These analyzes will serve as the basis for critical work on climate and security moving forward,” a senior administration official told reporters during a phone call Wednesday evening, on condition of anonymity. “Importers It is important to note that these analyzes reinforce the President’s commitment to the United States by making evidence-based decisions, guided by the best science and data available.”

Among the reports, which were released Thursday morning, the administration details how climate change is driving migration, the first time the US government is formally recognizing the link between climate change and migration.

It “identifies migration as an important form of adaptation to the impact of climate change, and in some cases an essential response to the climate threat,” the official explained. This threat will cause people to move to “the closest stable democracies that adhere to international asylum conventions and are strong economies,” they added. In many cases, this means US allies or partner countries that have already experienced climate-related migration flows and are vulnerable to “greater uncertainty,” such as Greece, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and France. The official noted that the administration was “very careful not to define migration as a purely negative coping mechanism”. “Our goals remain to ensure that migration for whatever reason is done in a safe, orderly and humane way,” the official said. Asked about migration from Central America in particular – which is straining US resources as waves of migrants appear on the country’s southern border – the official said they “will allow the report to speak for itself”. “The migration report talks about different countries and regions that have been affected by climate migration and includes countries within the western hemisphere, and what we can also do along those lines,” they said, declining to go into specifics. The White House will also issue a National Intelligence Assessment – an “authoritative assessment” representing a consensual view of all 18 intelligence agencies – providing a “geopolitical analysis of the implications and risks to the United States” presented by climate change. . “Climate change will exacerbate a growing number of risks to U.S. national security interests from both physical impacts that may enter security challenges, to help countries respond to the climate challenge,” the official said. up. Broad categories of risk will include rising geopolitical tensions, cross-border geopolitical fueling points as countries “take steps to secure their interests” and the risk that climate change will destabilize countries within the country. “The Intelligence Committee deems that all these risks will increase and that no country will be spared from the challenges directly related to climate change,” the official said. Another report from the Department of Defense will focus on “strategic implications and climate change missions.” The official said it provides a “starting point” for how the Department of Defense will address climate change and the effects it will have, setting out “a way forward”. “Both climate change threats and global efforts to address climate change will affect U.S. defense, strategic interests, relationships, competition, and priorities,” the official told reporters, adding that the report identifies “the security implications of change.” “Climate change for the DOJ at a strategic level, including impacts on missions, international partners, and risks in the region, to protect our national security.” A fourth analysis by the Department of Homeland Security provides “a strategic framework for addressing climate change to govern the department’s efforts to combat the climate crisis,” the official said. “The strategic framework is based on the DHS Climate Action Plan and applies to strategy, plans, policies and budgets across DHS,” the official looked. It includes plans to “empower individuals and communities to develop climate resilience” and build preparedness to respond to rising climate-driven emergencies. “It’s a crucial moment to highlight how the US is thinking about climate security, its risks, how we are responding to many of them, and the growing urgency we face in addressing climate change in all different strategies and tools. “that we have in our toolbox to demonstrate American leadership in this critical issue,” said the senior administration official.

