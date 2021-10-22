Covid-19: South Island could ease restrictions before the rest if vaccination targets are met

South Island will be allowed to release its Covid alarm levels ahead of the rest of the country if it first achieves the new vaccination targets.

Under the new traffic light signaling system announced Friday by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand could exit the alarm level system once all district health boards (DHBs) have 90 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

However, South Island can ease restrictions without having to wait for the rest of the country when all of its DHBs reach the target, she said.

supply Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon, having been vaccinated at JabberWaka in Kaiapoi recently.

Double dose rates indicate that South Island is about two-thirds of the way there.

As of this week, the West Coast had the lowest fully vaccinated rate of 60.8 percent, with Canterbury the second lowest with 62.4 percent.

Both areas are behind the national average of 65 percent fully vaccinated.

Further are DHB South Canterbury with 66.9 percent fully vaccinated, Southern with 70.6 percent and Nelson / Marlborough with 71.2 percent.

But a South Island mayor is skeptical if the 90 percent target can be achieved.

The traffic light system will use vaccine certificates to allow events and businesses including restaurants, bars and hairdressers to operate without social distancing and capacity constraints.

Auckland will switch to a red light in the traffic light system once Auckland’s three DHBs reach the 90 per cent double vaccination target.

For the rest of the country, whenever each DHB reaches 90 percent doubled vaccinated we anticipate that we will move collectively, together, to orange, Ardern said Friday.

In orange everything remains open, but due to vaccine certificates, all collection boundaries currently in place for events, gatherings or hospitality can be removed.

Countries that choose not to use vaccine certificates will either be shut down or have public health measures.

Ardren said special consideration when thinking about traffic light settings was given to South Island, which has not had a Covid case in the community for nearly a year.

We are open to moving South Island ahead of the rest of the country if all DHBs in the south hit their targets in front of others.

stuff The Government’s new framework for Covid-19 includes a ‘traffic light’ system and widespread implementation of the vaccination certificate.

Westland Mayor Bruce Smith said he did not know if the West Coast could reach the 90 percent target.

South Island should not be in anything. Ninety percent for the whole country when South Island is on day 348 without a Covid case seems to be very extreme. People will have the feeling that 90 percent is a goal that cannot be met, he said.

He said the region was 600km long with a sparsely spread population of 33,000.

If the population of 600 in the Gloriavale Christian Community were not vaccinated, the figure would be very difficult to reach, he said.

The Brunner Lake area has the lowest vaccination rate in the region, with only 51.6 percent having at least one dose.

Joanne Naish / Things Westland Mayor Bruce Smith said he did not know if the West Coast could reach the 90 percent target. (File photo)

He would not blame the West Coasters if the rest of the country were left waiting for the region to arrive.

It will not be the West Coast that pulls the country back, it will be the people who set the rules, he said.

Canterbury Chamber of Employers chief executive Leeann Watson welcomed the governments’ plan, saying it would give businesses the confidence to plan ahead.

There has been a high degree of frustration throughout our community for the lack of information about Christchurch, Canterbury and South Island in recent Government announcements, she said.

Watson said there would be a disappointment to stay at alert level 2 until South Island was 90 percent fully vaccinated.

She also welcomed the legal framework for businesses about refusing entry to unvaccinated people, and for employers with staff vaccination mandates.

It was a topic on which they had received numerous questions, she said.

“It is good to hear about the vaccination targets of the Governments and once we achieve these, what are the new operating conditions for businesses.