BC Pandemic Update COVID-19 | BC Gov News





As of Thursday, October 21, 2021, 89.4% (4,141,865) of eligible persons 12 and older in BC have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.8% (3,883,585) have received their second dose. In addition, 89.8% (3,884,354) of all eligible adults in BC received their first dose and 84.4% (3,652,493) received their second dose. BC is reporting 715 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 200,249 cases in the province. There are 4,965 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 192,819 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 377 individuals are in hospital and 136 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in isolation. Note: Intensive care numbers are a subset of the total in the hospital. They are not except for the number of people in the hospital. New / active cases include: 285 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 1,971

60 new cases at Vancouver Coastal Health

137 new cases in Internal Health

172 new cases in Northern Health

61 new cases in Island Health

there are no new cases of a people residing outside of Canada In the last 24 hours, four new deaths (Northern Health) were reported, for a total of 2,096. There have been two new outbreaks of health care institutions at Deni House (Internal Health) and Bulkley Valley County Hospital (Northern Health), for a total of 26 active outbreaks, including: long-term care: Willingdon Care Center, Westminster House, Magnolia Gardens, Manoah Manor, Cherington Place, West Shore Laylum, Queens Park Care Center, Heritage Village (Fraser Health); Amica Lions Gate (Vancouver Coastal Health); Cottonwoods Care Center, Overlander, Village by the Station, Haven Hill Pension Center, Deni House (Internal Health); AND Wrinch Memorial Hospital (Northern Health).

acute care: Mission Memorial Hospital (Fraser Health); North Korea University Hospital, GR Baker Memorial Hospital, Bulkley Valley District Hospital (North Health); AND Tofino General Hospital (Island Health).

assisted or independent living: Sunset Manor, Evergreen Manor, Menno Terrace West, The Emerald at Elim Village, Swedish Living Sweden (Fraser Health); AND Cooper Place (Vancouver Coastal Health).

From October 13-19, unvaccinated persons accounted for 66.4% of cases and from October 6-19, they accounted for 76.2% of hospitalizations. Cases last week (October 13-19) -Total 4,351 Unvaccinated: 2,561 (58.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 325 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,465 (33.7%) Last two weeks cases hospitalized (October 6-19) -Total 445 Unvaccinated: 314 (70.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 25 (5.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 106 (23.8%) Last week, cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (October 13-19) Not vaccinated: 308.7

Partially vaccinated: 95.6

Fully vaccinated: 34.5 Two weeks ago, hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (October 6-19) Not vaccinated: 53.9

Partially vaccinated: 11.0

Fully vaccinated: 2.4 Since December 2020, the Province has administered 8,103,896 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Learn more: For new regional restrictions in the Northern Health region, visit:

http://news.gov.bc.ca/stories/additional-health-measures-introduced-to-stop-covid-spread-and-protect-health-services-for-most-of-n For information on the third dose for people with moderate to severely impaired immunity, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register#immunocompromised As they become available, information on school explosions will be posted online: www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/publik- exposition For surgical renovation commitment progress reports, visit: To learn how BC counts daily COVID-19 cases in hospitals, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0058-001844 To learn about the BC Vaccination Card and how to access your own, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.html For the announcement of August 12, 2021, on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for long-term care workers, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25143 For information on progress cases, see the BCCDC weekly data summary: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data#summary Detailed data is posted daily on the BCCDC dashboard: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data or: www.bccdc.ca To register to be immunized or to learn about a second dose, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register or: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/dose-2 For orders and instructions from the provincial health officer, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/current-health-topics/covid- 19-roman-coronavirus For instructions on restrictions, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/restrictions The latest updates, including case counting, prevention, risks and finding a testing center near you: http://www.bccdc.ca/

Or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter. For COVID-19 exposure events, updates and information, visit:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0064-002013 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos