WTO members explode in China during 20th anniversary of trade policy review

But those expectations have not been met and it seems China has no inclination to change, Bisbee said. We also cannot ignore reports of forced labor use in China in some sectors.

The harsh criticism comes after a similar speech by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai earlier this month, in which she announced plans to resume talks with Beijing on implementing the First Phase trade agreement signed by the Trump administration, e which also did not meet expectations.

Nearly 50 delegations took the floor to largely criticize China’s performance over the past two decades. The first day of the two-day review began with a summary of the WTO Secretariat’s report on China’s economy, followed by a virtual presentation by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who attended from Beijingwith

The secretariat report, which is neutral in tone, notes that China’s economy has been a major driver of global growth since the last trade policy review in 2018. It also recounts long-term structural changes in China’s economy, away from agriculture. and industry toward services and the progress that China has made in reducing poverty as a result of high GDP growth and market-oriented reforms.

China Defense: Wang defended China’s role as a member of the WTO, in line with the report Beijing prepared for review, a Geneva trade official said. China said it had received more than 1,600 written questions from 40 WTO members, most of whom had already been answered in writing, the Geneva official said.

Wang also said China supports WTO reform aimed at improving its rules, strengthening its multilateral trading system and protecting the rights of developing members, the Geneva official said.

In a sign of great American concern, Wang also said that China is ready to be pragmatic about its insistence on maintaining the right to seek special and different treatment given to developing countries under the rules of To the WTO, the Geneva official confessed.

These rules allow China and any other member to self-designate as a developing country, giving them the right to take on less heavy trade commitments under the new WTO agreements. The US has pressured China to drop its claim to special and different treatment, given its major role in the international trading system.

View from the Indo-Pacific: Among other delegations that spoke early Wednesday, Australia joined the U.S. in offering some of the harshest criticism. Australia has faced a number of aggressive Chinese trade actions over the past 18 months after calling for an international investigation into the causes of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Australian representative said that China has increasingly tested the rules and norms of global trade by engaging in practices that are not in line with WTO commitments. The speaker also urged Beijing to play a more constructive leadership role at the WTO, including renouncing its access to special and differential treatment, the Geneva official said.

Australia also claims that the implications of China’s actions against its exporters highlight the risk and uncertainty of China’s market for the global business community, the Geneva official said.

Bisbee backed the Australian speaker at that point.

If another WTO member speaks against or insults China, China’s response has increasingly been to use its economic influence to put pressure on the offending country to correct its mistakes, Bisbee said.

Japan urged China to take further steps to safeguard and strengthen its multilateral trading system, including addressing issues affecting markets, such as trade distortions, state-owned enterprises, and a lack of clarity in laws and regulations. Said the Geneva official.

South Korea complained that abusive practices related to trademark registration and revision continue in China despite improving the country’s legal framework for intellectual property rights, the Geneva official said.

The Seoul representative also urged China to complete its negotiations to join the WTO Government Procurement Agreement to further liberalize its services and investment sectors.

India expressed disappointment with the growing trade deficit with China and complained in particular about a number of Chinese obstacles to Indian agricultural products, the Geneva official said.

View from Europe, Great Britain, Canada: The European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada echoed many of the concerns expressed by the United States.

EU Ambassador João Aguiar Machado said China had benefited greatly from its decision to join the WTO, but had not met expectations regarding the liberalization of its economy.

“We could hardly wait for the reform process and the opening going on with great speed,” he said. Tha Machado“But the extent to which China has reformed and opened up today is not commensurate with its weight in the global economy, or comparable to China ‘s access to the markets of other WTO members.”

He also complained that China’s state economic system distorts world markets, leading to systemic problems for global trade.

The UK’s ambassador to the WTO, Simon Manley, said his government was among those “concerned about the centrality of state-owned enterprises in China’s industrial strategies and the obscurity of their operations”.

“For us, China’s duty is to be much more transparent in demonstrating that such enterprises function as normal market players,” Manley said.

Canada also complained about China’s preferential treatment of its state-owned enterprises and the widespread use of industrial subsidies leading to trade distortions and overcapacity, the Geneva trade official said.

What to expect next: China will have another chance to speak when the two-day review ends on Friday.