Syria executes 24 people for setting fires, calling it Terrorism





BEIRUT, Lebanon The Syrian government has executed 24 people and sentenced 11 others to life in prison for lighting fires that broke out across the country’s northwest last year, the Syrian justice ministry announced. statement on Facebook on Thursday. The convicted people were charged not with arson but with terrorism, the government said, because their actions caused deaths, as well as extensive damage to infrastructure, private and public property, agricultural land and forests. The severity of the sentences, which were handed down on Wednesday, also shocked human rights activists who have traced the brutality of the country’s 10-year civil war. During that time, the government of President Bashar al-Assad has bombed Syrian cities, imposed suffocating sieges on rebel communities, and wiped out an unknown number of people in its prisons. The idea that 24 people were executed in connection with the wildfires were just farce that Bashar al-Assad has done to the justice system over the past decade, said Sara Kayyali, a Syrian researcher at Human Rights Watch.

She noted that the fires were concentrated in parts of the northwest of countries that are generally loyal to Mr. al-Assad, and where residents have free space to criticize the state. As fires engulfed their communities last fall, destroying homes, crops and forests, many took to social media to blast the government for failing to contain the fires and provide only minimal compensation to their victims. .

The executions may be intended to show loyalists in those areas that Mr al-Assad was taking the matter seriously, Ms Kayyali said. “It seems to me like a move created to increase Assad’s popularity and the popularity of governments in these areas,” she said. However, the executions were unlikely to help Mr. al-Assad’s efforts to diminish his status as an international party. In recent months, he has re-established ties with his neighbors, many of whom have resigned over the failure of an uprising that sought to oust the Syrian leader but instead led to civil war.

Mr al-Assad recently spoke by telephone with King Abdullah II of Jordan, one of the United States’ closest partners in the Middle East, for the first time in 10 years. And on Thursday, he spoke with another close American partner, Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, about how to increase co-operation between their fraternal countries, according to Emirati state news agency. The Syrian state news agency, SANA, did not report on the executions, but published an article about the fires. Its title: A year after the crime that broke the hearts of Syrians. He said the fires had burned parts of four provinces, destroyed 32,000 hectares of ancient crops, including olive and citrus orchards, and caused nearly $ 24 million in losses to farmers. It also damaged more than 370 homes. The Ministry of Justice statement did not mention the names of the convicted persons or provide any information on how or where they were executed. But she said they had held planning meetings and continued to light fires with flammable substances for several months. In addition to those executed or sentenced to life in prison, nine others, including five teenagers, were sentenced to prison, the statement said. Adolescents took 10 to 12 years.

According to Amnesty International, China had the highest number of executions reported in 2020, while the next four countries on the list were all in the Middle East: Iran, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Syria does not appear in such rankings because of the darkness of its criminal system. Executions are rarely reported and many occur in prisons after little or no legal process, rights groups say. Often, even the relatives of those executed are not informed. Ms Kayyali said the use of the terrorism law in case of fires was deeply problematic. Such cases, she said, are heard in a special counterterrorism court, where confessions are often forced, defendants are not allowed proper legal representation, and many suspects are punished for opposing the government. We have seen the anti-terrorism law and this court be used to suppress objections, to send hundreds of people to their deaths, Ms. Kayyali said. So the idea that this referred to in relation to these executions is an immediate red flag.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/21/world/middleeast/syria-wildfire-executions.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos