‘Delayed’: First Nations man detained by Vancouver police welcomes revised handcuff policy – BC





Vancouver Police will make permanent one temporary change for her handcuffing policy, fueled by the controversial arrest of a First Nations man and his niece at a local bank two years ago. The Vancouver Police Board approved the update Thursday and will take effect Friday. It provides greater clarity on the conditions under which officers can handcuff civilians, especially those belonging to a “group that deserves equality”. “I’m glad it is being done and I hope it will be implemented properly,” said Maxwell Johnson, who was arrested with 12-year-old Tori-Anne at a Vancouver Bank Montreal branch on December 20, 2019. “I think it’s too late for First Nation people and other people of color … I hope every Vancouver police officer adheres to this new rule.” The story goes down the ad Read more: Vancouver Police Board says to change handcuffing rules after arrest of indigenous man The policy requires handcuffs to be “objectively reasonable in all circumstances”, proportionate to the risk, and necessary to meet a “legitimate police objective”. Officers should also aim to preserve the “dignity of the arrested person” wherever possible. The Vancouver Police Board first began a review of the department’s handcuffing protocols in January last year after Johnson and his granddaughter were handcuffed while trying to open a bank account. Suspected of fraud, a BMO employee called 911, and police handcuffed and detained the couple, who are members of the First Heiltsuk Nation in Bella Bella, BC They were released at the scene when Vancouver police found that no criminal activity had taken place.















1:24

Two Vancouver officers face discipline over arrest of 12-year-old indigenous girl and her grandfather





Two Vancouver officers face discipline for arresting 12-year-old indigenous girl and her grandfather July 8, 2021

Johnson later filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Court last year, alleging racial-based discrimination by the bank and racial profiling by police that led to their handcuffing and detention. The story goes down the ad At the time, the VPD issued a statement calling the circumstances unfortunate, and understandably traumatic for the family. On Thursday, police also committed to increasing in-service anti-racism training. “If they are going to do such training, I think they need to be educated in residential schools and what people went through there,” Johnson told Global News. “It should not be just about handcuffing or not handcuffing a First Nations person, or anyone else of color.” Read more: BMO apologizes for handcuffing 12-year-old Indigenous, denies racism a factor Thursday’s ruling marks the first major update to the police service’s handcuffing policy since 2007. Politics says officers have discretion whether to deter a person, even when they have the legal authority to do so. In exercising their judgment, they must consider equality, diversity, inclusion and dignity, taking into account factors such as medical condition, age, ability, size and whether the person is indigenous, racist, or part of a “group”. equal that deserves “.















2:26

Human rights complaint filed after local husband and granddaughter handcuffed outside BC bank





Human rights complaint filed after local husband and granddaughter handcuffed outside bank BC 23 November 2020

Johnson said he is still waiting to hear from the BC Human Rights Tribunal about his appeal. The story goes down the ad He also did not hear from provincial police, who ordered an investigation into the detention and handcuffing of him and his niece. Since the high-profile incident in 2019, he said he and his family had their “ups and downs”. “I have my bad days with him, and my granddaughter started falling into depression and anxiety a year after what happened to us,” he said. Tori-Anne has sought treatment, he added and is improving. Read more: Protesters call for action by BMO after indigenous man, 12-year-old, handcuffed in Vancouver In a written statement, the Vancouver Police Board said the revised handcuff policy was adopted as “temporary.” A final policy will be adopted when the police investigation into the incident and the Human Rights Tribunal before Christ is resolved. The final policy would take into account any recommendations from their findings. Heiltsuk First Nation chief Marilyn Slett said Thursday her community and other affected people should be consulted about when the time comes. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8287585/indigenous-man-welcomes-new-vancouver-police-handcuffing-policy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

