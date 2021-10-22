



LONDONR British police on Thursday charged a 25-year-old man with murder in the murder of David Amess, a lawmaker who was stabbed in a town east of London last week. police said in a statement that the suspect, Ali Harbi Ali from North London, had also been charged with preparing terrorist acts. In an appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later in the day, a prosecutor, James Cable, claimed that Mr. Ali had been plotting to assassinate a member of parliament for two years, according to news reports. Mr Cable also said Ali was suspected of being linked to the Islamic State, although he did not go into detail, news reports said. The attack has shaken British political institutions and raised concerns over security precautions for members of Parliament.

Mr Amess, a Conservative lawmaker representing part of Southend, a town in Essex county, was meeting with voters at a church in the Leigh-on-Sea neighborhood at the time of the attack. Members of the local community are shocked by the brazen public killing in their coastal town. I want to express my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sir David Amess, who tragically died last Friday, said Matt Jukes, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner for Specialized Operations, in the statement. Sir Davids’ dedication to his family, voters, and community, and his positive impact on the lives of many, has been brilliant. Police said they were still building their case and called on members of the public who had further information on the attack to come forward. They said there were no other suspects at the time. Mr Ali, a British citizen of Somali descent, is the son of a former adviser to a former Somali prime minister, Harbi Ali Kullane. In one interview with The Times of London earlier this week Mr. Kullane expressed shock at the arrest of his sons. It’s not something I expected or even dreamed of, he said. The murder shocked not only the community where Amess had been a lawmaker for decades, but the country as a whole. On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and lawmakers from across the political spectrum paid tribute to Mr Amess in his speeches to Parliament. Mr. Johnson called him a patriot who passionately believed in this country, in his people, in his future.

Mr Amess is the second British lawmaker to be assassinated in recent years. In 2016, a right-wing extremist stabbed to death Jo Cox, a Labor Party lawmaker, outside a meeting with voters. In 2010, an Islamic extremist severely wounded another Labor lawmaker, Stephen Timms, by stabbing him twice in the abdomen. Lawmakers say the practice of meeting ingredients known in Britain as operations is an essential part of the political process and that it continues, but the attack on Mr Amess has prompted proposals to introduce stricter security.

