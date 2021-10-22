Nominee for US Ambassador to China Burns Tough on Beijing

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, took a hard line on relations with China at his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, saying “genocide in Xinjiang “, abuses in Tibet and harassment of Taiwan must stop.

Burns, calling China “the most dangerous competitor” of the United States, said Beijing was “exceeding” its promise to maintain only one nuclear deterrent, and added that Washington should work with allies in Europe and elsewhere. to build economic impact.

Human rights defenders and the US government have called China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region “genocide”, a characterization China rejects.

“The PRC genocide in Xinjiang, its abuses in Tibet, the strangulation of Hong Kong autonomy and freedoms, and its harassment of Taiwan are unjust and must be stopped,” Burns said, using the acronym for the People’s Republic of China.

Burns, 65, a career diplomat and former ambassador to NATO, also said Washington has a right to uphold its current “One China” policy on Taiwan, but a right to oppose Beijing’s actions that undermine the status quo. in.

Several lawmakers, including some of Biden’s Democrats, have called on Washington to reconsider its decades-old policy, which takes no position on Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Burns said China’s military threat to Taiwan was growing, but that holding the One China policy was the smartest and most effective way to prevent China from exercising force on the self-governing democratic island.

“This is a policy that can succeed if we implement it consistently and forcefully,” Burns told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, adding that the most important deterrent was for the United States to maintain its position. their military in the Indo-Pacific.

However, he said Congress and the executive branch had every right to “expand our arms provisions in Taiwan.”

Burns is expected to easily gain confirmation, earning praise from members on both sides. “I think it is appropriate for Ambassador Burns to be appointed to this position,” said Sen. Jim Risch, the committee’s top Republican.

Burns also extensively discussed his view that China is relatively internationally isolated.

“The Chinese are so aggressive, they have sparked a lot of opposition to them. And I think we should not exaggerate their strengths, or underestimate the strengths of the United States,” Burns said.

He said Beijing had “stoned” the world about the origin of the coronavirus.

“We need to investigate. We do not know how this virus was born for sure, there are many theories and the Chinese need to answer questions,” Burns said.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Burns’s remarks.

‘TRUE LEVER’

Burns said that unlike the Cold War, American competition with China would revolve around economic and technological power, not military capabilities.

He said the United States had a right to hold Beijing to its “first phase” commitments in the trade deal, and urged Congress to pass weak China-related legislation aimed at financing US domestic competition in sectors. critical, such as semiconductors.

“It may be the most important thing we can do – it is to invest in our technological future, as the Senate is doing with your strategic innovation bill, which the administration strongly supported. And so am I,” Burns said.

Joining the European Union and Japan on economic issues would provide “real impact” on China, he added.

He was asked about the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, but did not directly address some calls for a boycott of the Games on human rights issues.

Because of China’s restrictions on COVID, the Olympics are likely to be “the most unusual games ever” in what few foreign spectators expected, he said.

“We definitely want to make sure that American athletes … are able to have their say, to be able to access the media, to say what they want to say,” Burns said. “And I hope and believe that the International Olympic Committee will make this possible.”

Reporting by Michael Martina and Patricia Zengerle; Edited by Sandra Maler and Alistair Bell

