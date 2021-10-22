Queensland does not register any new COVID-19 community cases, Gold Coast’s husband Duran Raman’s condition worsens

Queensland did not record any new cases acquired instead of COVID-19 a day after it was discovered that a man in the Gold Coast was contagious in the community for up to 10 days.

However, there was another infectious case in the community with Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young who confirmed a truck driver who tested positive in Victoria was infectious in south-east Queensland on 18 and 19 October.

The truck driver is not counted in state cases after being tested in Victoria, but he had visited places in Acacia Ridge, Richlands and Stafford.

Dr Young said the Uber-based Gold Coast driver, whose case was reported yesterday, was unlikely to have left his home while he was ill.

Duran Raman returned from Victoria to his apartment on Broadbeachon the Gold Coast on Oct. 11, with an ongoing police investigation into how he traveled back to the state while he was infectious.

Duran Ramantesti positive for COVID-19 in the Gold Coast after a trip to Melbourne. ( Instagram )

Mr. Raman, who is in his 30s and unvaccinated, has not been registered using the QR code tracking system since September 18th.

Authorities were struggling to communicate with him and Queensland Health said this morning that he was in serious condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Dr Young said Raman was on high-flow oxygen.

“I’m sorry to have to report, that he ‘s very sick,” Dr Young said.

“He will probably have to go to intensive care.

“This is terrible. He is a very capable, young boy who was not vaccinated and is now extremely ill.

“He was so ill that he probably has not been out in the community so we have no places of exposure for him other than his place of residence.

“Everyone who lives there has been told ‘any symptoms at all, get tested’, but we believe they are just casual contacts because he has been so sick at home.”

Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said Raman’s condition was deteriorating.

“Ata [contact tracers] “he can not get further information because he is so ill, the authorities will try to get information when he is well enough,” she said.

The discovery of the case broke the 15-day generation of the state with no cases won in the country.

There were five cases detected in hotel quarantine in the last 24 hours.

Island Beach Resort in Broadbeach, where Mr. Raman lived. ( ABC News: Steve Keen )

Vaccination rates are too low to welcome international travelers, says Palaszczuk

Dr Young said the condition of the Golden Coast man should be taken as a lesson for those who have not yet been vaccinated.

She said there were 675,000 people in the south-east corner still to be vaccinated.

Tomorrow there will be vaccination clinics in 100 high schools across the state.

Palaszczuk was at a Logan school this morning trying to highlight the low vaccination rates in the region.

The rate of the first dose stands at 66 per cent, and 47 per cent for the second is about 10 percentage points lower than the state average.

Palaszczuk said Queensland vaccination rates were not high enough to allow international travelers to come to the country, as noted by New South Wales and Victorian authorities.

“Queensland does not yet have protection that it should be possible for quarantined vaccinated people to stay in Queensland,” she said.

Treasurer Cameron Dick said people in Logan can no longer wait to be vaccinated.

“Time is almost up,” Dick said.

“You have to be vaccinated today there is no time to wait.”

